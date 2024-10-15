49ers sign veteran safety Amos amid injuries, agency confirms

The 49ers added depth to a depleted safety position.

San Francisco has signed veteran safety Adrian Amos, his agency Equity Sports, confirmed Tuesday.

Amos, a nine-year NFL veteran, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2015, where he played four seasons before he signed with the Green Bay Packers for the 2019 season. Amos spent four seasons with Green Bay before splitting time between the New York Jets and Houston Texans in 2023.

In 142 career games (125 starts), Amos recorded 664 combined tackles (539 solo) with 10 interceptions, 49 passes defensed, 6 sacks and five fumble recoveries.

After placing starting safety Talanoa Hufanga on injured reserve before the Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, Hufanga's replacement, rookie safety Malik Mustapha, suffered an ankle injury in the game, which likely prompted the team to further pursue safety depth.

