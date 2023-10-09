49ers' Shanahan provides promising Aaron Banks injury update

After remaining cautiously optimistic about an injury Aaron Banks sustained against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, the 49ers have received good news.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the 49ers' starting left guard didn't injure his biceps, as originally thought, but instead is dealing with a mild shoulder sprain and will be day-to-day.

"Yes," Shanahan said when asked if the update was a sigh of relief. "Any time it's the bicep we're obviously nervous about it. And still an injury, but not as bad as it could have been."

Banks didn't return to the field after halftime of San Francisco's 42-10 thumping of Dallas, and Shanahan said after the game the team was waiting to hear if the 26-year-old had suffered an upper or potentially season-ending lower biceps injury. A lower biceps injury would have been the worst-case scenario, as those typically require surgery, long-term recovery and physical therapy.

The 49ers face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 next Sunday. Jon Feliciano, the veteran offensive lineman signed by San Francisco in free agency this offseason, played in Banks' absence during the second half of Sunday's win.

Shanahan also provided an injury update on running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), who continues to be day-to-day. Defensive end Drake Jackson, who briefly exited Sunday's game, got the wind knocked out of him and there is nothing to report, Shanahan said.

