49ers have void to fill with Banks, Moore departing in free agency

The rest of the NFL holds the 49ers’ offensive line in high regard.

Within the first three hours of the NFL’s open-negotiating period before the start of free agency, the 49ers saw two of their offensive linemen agree to terms on lucrative contracts.

Left guard Aaron Banks, the 49ers' 2021 second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, agreed to a four-year, $77 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources.

The open negotiating period began hours earlier with the Kansas City Chiefs making a quick strike to reach an agreement with former 49ers backup offensive tackle Jaylon Moore on a two-year, $30 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter, first reported, citing sources.

Moore is slated to be Kansas City’s starting left tackle to protect star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blind side.

Banks was not expected to return to the 49ers. He started 43 regular-season games over the past three years. He also started six postseason games.

The 49ers have a hole to fill at left guard. One possibility is Ben Bartch, who signed a one-year contract extension last month.

The 49ers were interested in re-signing Moore, but his price tag became too high with multiple teams viewing him as a starting tackle, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Moore was a backup to Trent Williams, Mike McGlinchey and Colton McKivitz during his time with the 49ers, serving as the backup left tackle and right tackle.

A fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from Western Michigan, Moore appeared in 55 regular-season games with 12 starts.

