There are several weeks and many practices before the 49ers determine their initial 53-man roster heading into the 2025 NFL season, but it's never too early to predict what players will be included on the list.

As coach Kyle Shanahan says repeatedly throughout the process, the “initial” 53-man roster is fluid and ever-changing, as was exemplified in 2024. Many of the players who were on the field for a substantial amount of time throughout the season were not part of the 49ers' initial roster, but were added later due to strategic roster planning, as well as a rash of injuries.

Those who earned a spot on the initial roster less than a year ago, and the total number of players at each position, could indicate how the 49ers could strategically manipulate their personnel to best keep the players they want for the start of the 2025 season.

Here’s a breakdown of how the 49ers structured their roster before the start of the 2024 season and how it might take shape as they attempt to bounce back from a 6-11 showing last year.

Quarterbacks to start 2024 (3)

Brock Purdy

Joshua Dobbs

Brandon Allen

Early quarterback projections for 2025 (3)

Brock Purdy

Mac Jones

Tanner Moredecai

The quarterback room pretty much is set with Purdy returning as the starter, and Jones and Mordecai as his backups. Kurtis Rourke, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is recovering from ACL surgery and likely will have a “red-shirt” year.

Running backs to start 2024 (4)

Christian McCaffrey

Jordan Mason

Patrick Taylor

Isaac Guerendo

Early running back projections for 2025 (4)

Christian McCaffrey

Isaac Guerendo

Jordan James

Patrick Taylor

On the bubble for 2025 (2)

Israel Abinikanda

Corey Kiner

McCaffrey was looking healthy during the 49ers' recently completed minicamp while participating in team drills. The All-Pro will lead the group that includes Guerendo and 2025 fifth-round draft pick Jordan James. Taylor, who appeared in 13 games — one as a starter, has a leg up to be the fourth ball carrier that is part of the initial 53-man roster due to his abilities on special teams.

Fullback to start 2024 & 2025 (1)

Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk is heading into his ninth season with the 49ers as a consistent contributor in all phases of the offense and special teams.

Wide receivers to start 2024 (7)

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Ronnie Bell

Ricky Pearsall

Jauan Jennings

Chris Conley

Jacob Cowing

Early wide receiver projections for 2025 (5)

Jauan Jennings

Ricky Pearsall

Jacob Cowing

Jordan Watkins

Junior Bergen

Wide receivers on IR, PUP to begin 2025 season (2)

Brandon Aiyuk

Demarcus Robinson

Wide receivers on the bubble (5)

Isaiah Neyor

Terique Owens

Isaiah Hodgins

Malik Knowles

Russell Gage Jr.

Wide receiver is one of the position groups that looks the most different in 2025. There have been several departures, including Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders, Bell, who signed with the Detroit Lions and the retirement of Conley. Aiyuk will miss at least the start of the season due to his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Jennings will resume his WR1 role while the 49ers look for more production from their sophomores, Pearsall and Cowing. Watkins, a rookie, seemed to easily build chemistry with Purdy during minicamp, as did Robinson. But the veteran could be facing up to a three-game suspension resulting from a DUI arrest in November of 2024.

Bergen, a seventh-round draft pick, could earn a spot as a returner, while undrafted free agent Neyor could also prove to be a candidate to stash on the 53-man roster to avoid being poached by another team. Ultimately, there will be a lot of competition for the final spots at the receiver position.

Tight ends to start 2024 (2)

George Kittle

Jake Tonges

Early tight end projections for 2025 (2)

George Kittle

Luke Farrell

On the bubble (4)

Mason Pline

Brayden Willis

Ross Dwelley

Jake Tonges

Kittle and Farrell are the clear locks for the 2025 season. The 49ers could again drop down to only two tight ends on the initial 53-man roster with the understanding that the remaining four players could be available for the practice squad after they clear waivers.

Offensive linemen to start 2024 (8)

Jon Feliciano

Nick Zakelj

Jake Brendel

Aaron Banks

Colton McKivitz

Spencer Burford

Jaylon Moore

Dominic Puni

(Trent Williams was on the reserve/did not report list)

Early offensive line projections for 2025 (8)

Trent Williams

Jake Brendel

Dominic Puni

Colton McKivitz

Ben Bartch

Spencer Burford

Nick Zakelj

Conner Colby

On the bubble (7)

Matt Hennessey

Drake Nugent

Austen Pleasants

Isaac Alarcon

Sebastien Gutierrez

Zack Johnson

Drew Moss

There will be competition for who will play next to Trent Williams at left guard after Banks signed with the Green Bay Packers. But for the most part, the starting four seems to be set. During minicamp, Bartch and Zakelj took most of the reps at the left guard while Burford stood in for Williams, who did not participate in team drills.

Burford could be set to take over as San Francisco's swing tackle -- the position previously held by Moore, who now is with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive linemen to start 2024 (9)

Nick Bosa

Javon Hargrave

Maliek Collins

Robert Beal

Leonard Floyd

Jordan Elliott

Yetur Gross-Matos

Kevin Givens

Sam Okuayinonu

Early defensive linemen projected for 2025 (9)

Nick Bosa

Bryce Huff

Yetur Gross-Matos

Mykel Williams

Alfred Collins

Jordan Elliott

CJ West

Sam Okuayinonu

Even Anderson

On the bubble (6)

Robert Beal

Kevin Givens

Kalia Davis

Jonathan Garvin

Tarron Jackson

Sebastien Valdez

Defensive line is another group that largely looks quite different than it did one year ago, after three of the position group’s starters were released this offseason. The 49ers attempted to address their needs in the draft, selecting three defensive linemen in their first five selections

All three rookies will make the initial 53-man roster with the only caveat being Collins' health. Shanahan has stated that the second-round draft pick should be ready for training camp after sustaining a calf injury during his Pro Day. However, the Texas product has yet to be seen on the field and hasn't been seen going through a rehab routine with team medical staff.

Linebackers to start 2024 (6)

Fred Warner

Curtis Robinson

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Tatum Bethune

Dee Winters

De’Vondre Campbell

Early linebacker projections for 2025 (5)

Fred Warner

Dee Winters

Nick Martin

Tatum Bethune

Jalen Graham

Linebacker potentially IR or PUP to start 2025 (1)

Curtis Robinson

Practice squad candidates (3)

Stone Blanton

Luke Gifford

Chazz Surratt

If Robinson is not ready for the start of the season, one of the remaining three linebackers could earn a place on the 53-man roster, or the team could use the spot at another position. During minicamp, Winters looked to be the top candidate to play alongside Warner following the departure of Greenlaw to the Denver Broncos.

Martin, a rookie, will compete for playing time with Winters as the third-round draft pick acclimates to life in the NFL, but there will be competition with both Bethune and Graham as well.

Cornerbacks to start 2024 (6)

Deommodore Lenoir

Charvarius Ward

Ambry Thomas

Isaac Yiadom

Darrell Luter

Renardo Green

Early cornerback projections for 2025 (4)

Deommodore Lenoir

Renardo Green

Upton Stout

Siran Neal

Cornbackers competing for roster spot (7)

Darrell Luter

Chase Lucas

Tre Brown

Tre Avery

Derrick Canteen

Dallas Flowers

Jakob Robinson

Outside of Lenoir and Green, there will be competition for who will see playing time this season. Stout is a candidate for the role at nickel, as is special-teams standout Neal.

Safeties to start 2024 (4)

Ji’Ayir Brown

Talanoa Hufanga

George Odum

Malik Mustapha

Early safety projections for 2025 (6)

Ji’Ayir Brown

George Odum

Jason Pinnock

Richie Grant

Marques Sigle

Jalen Mahoney

Safety on injured reserve to begin 2025 (1)

Malik Mustapha

Odum, who has made a name for himself on special teams, heads into his fourth season with the 49ers. There will be a competition for the starting roles on defense that includes free agent signees Pinnock and Grant, and third-year player Brown.

Sigle, a fifth-round draft pick, has yet to participate in team drills, but should be ready to go during training camp.

Mustapha will start the season on injured reserve as he recovers from an ACL injury that occurred in the final game of 2024.

Punter to start 2024 (1)

Mitch Wishnowsky

Early punter projection for 2025 (1)

Thomas Morstead

Kicker to start 2024 (1)

Jake Moody

Early kicker projection for 2025

The 49ers brought in veteran kicker Greg Joseph to compete with Moody through training camp, but it appears that San Francisco remains confident that the Michigan product will bounce back from a challenging second NFL season.

Moody is adjusting to changing his kicking technique to ensure more accuracy, but the competition will continue through training camp.

Long snapper to start 2024 (1)

Taybor Pepper

Early long snapper projections for 2025 (1)

Jon Weeks

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast