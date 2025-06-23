There are several weeks and many practices before the 49ers determine their initial 53-man roster heading into the 2025 NFL season, but it's never too early to predict what players will be included on the list.
As coach Kyle Shanahan says repeatedly throughout the process, the “initial” 53-man roster is fluid and ever-changing, as was exemplified in 2024. Many of the players who were on the field for a substantial amount of time throughout the season were not part of the 49ers' initial roster, but were added later due to strategic roster planning, as well as a rash of injuries.
Those who earned a spot on the initial roster less than a year ago, and the total number of players at each position, could indicate how the 49ers could strategically manipulate their personnel to best keep the players they want for the start of the 2025 season.
Here’s a breakdown of how the 49ers structured their roster before the start of the 2024 season and how it might take shape as they attempt to bounce back from a 6-11 showing last year.
Quarterbacks to start 2024 (3)
Brock Purdy
Joshua Dobbs
Brandon Allen
Early quarterback projections for 2025 (3)
Brock Purdy
Mac Jones
Tanner Moredecai
The quarterback room pretty much is set with Purdy returning as the starter, and Jones and Mordecai as his backups. Kurtis Rourke, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is recovering from ACL surgery and likely will have a “red-shirt” year.
Running backs to start 2024 (4)
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
Patrick Taylor
Isaac Guerendo
Early running back projections for 2025 (4)
Christian McCaffrey
Isaac Guerendo
Jordan James
Patrick Taylor
On the bubble for 2025 (2)
Israel Abinikanda
Corey Kiner
McCaffrey was looking healthy during the 49ers' recently completed minicamp while participating in team drills. The All-Pro will lead the group that includes Guerendo and 2025 fifth-round draft pick Jordan James. Taylor, who appeared in 13 games — one as a starter, has a leg up to be the fourth ball carrier that is part of the initial 53-man roster due to his abilities on special teams.
Fullback to start 2024 & 2025 (1)
Kyle Juszczyk
Juszczyk is heading into his ninth season with the 49ers as a consistent contributor in all phases of the offense and special teams.
Wide receivers to start 2024 (7)
Deebo Samuel
Brandon Aiyuk
Ronnie Bell
Ricky Pearsall
Jauan Jennings
Chris Conley
Jacob Cowing
Early wide receiver projections for 2025 (5)
Jauan Jennings
Ricky Pearsall
Jacob Cowing
Jordan Watkins
Junior Bergen
Wide receivers on IR, PUP to begin 2025 season (2)
Brandon Aiyuk
Demarcus Robinson
Wide receivers on the bubble (5)
Isaiah Neyor
Terique Owens
Isaiah Hodgins
Malik Knowles
Russell Gage Jr.
Wide receiver is one of the position groups that looks the most different in 2025. There have been several departures, including Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders, Bell, who signed with the Detroit Lions and the retirement of Conley. Aiyuk will miss at least the start of the season due to his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in Week 7 of the 2024 season.
Jennings will resume his WR1 role while the 49ers look for more production from their sophomores, Pearsall and Cowing. Watkins, a rookie, seemed to easily build chemistry with Purdy during minicamp, as did Robinson. But the veteran could be facing up to a three-game suspension resulting from a DUI arrest in November of 2024.
Bergen, a seventh-round draft pick, could earn a spot as a returner, while undrafted free agent Neyor could also prove to be a candidate to stash on the 53-man roster to avoid being poached by another team. Ultimately, there will be a lot of competition for the final spots at the receiver position.
Tight ends to start 2024 (2)
George Kittle
Jake Tonges
Early tight end projections for 2025 (2)
George Kittle
Luke Farrell
On the bubble (4)
Mason Pline
Brayden Willis
Ross Dwelley
Jake Tonges
Kittle and Farrell are the clear locks for the 2025 season. The 49ers could again drop down to only two tight ends on the initial 53-man roster with the understanding that the remaining four players could be available for the practice squad after they clear waivers.
Offensive linemen to start 2024 (8)
Jon Feliciano
Nick Zakelj
Jake Brendel
Aaron Banks
Colton McKivitz
Spencer Burford
Jaylon Moore
Dominic Puni
(Trent Williams was on the reserve/did not report list)
Early offensive line projections for 2025 (8)
Trent Williams
Jake Brendel
Dominic Puni
Colton McKivitz
Ben Bartch
Spencer Burford
Nick Zakelj
Conner Colby
On the bubble (7)
Matt Hennessey
Drake Nugent
Austen Pleasants
Isaac Alarcon
Sebastien Gutierrez
Zack Johnson
Drew Moss
There will be competition for who will play next to Trent Williams at left guard after Banks signed with the Green Bay Packers. But for the most part, the starting four seems to be set. During minicamp, Bartch and Zakelj took most of the reps at the left guard while Burford stood in for Williams, who did not participate in team drills.
Burford could be set to take over as San Francisco's swing tackle -- the position previously held by Moore, who now is with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Defensive linemen to start 2024 (9)
Nick Bosa
Javon Hargrave
Maliek Collins
Robert Beal
Leonard Floyd
Jordan Elliott
Yetur Gross-Matos
Kevin Givens
Sam Okuayinonu
Early defensive linemen projected for 2025 (9)
Nick Bosa
Bryce Huff
Yetur Gross-Matos
Mykel Williams
Alfred Collins
Jordan Elliott
CJ West
Sam Okuayinonu
Even Anderson
On the bubble (6)
Robert Beal
Kevin Givens
Kalia Davis
Jonathan Garvin
Tarron Jackson
Sebastien Valdez
Defensive line is another group that largely looks quite different than it did one year ago, after three of the position group’s starters were released this offseason. The 49ers attempted to address their needs in the draft, selecting three defensive linemen in their first five selections
All three rookies will make the initial 53-man roster with the only caveat being Collins' health. Shanahan has stated that the second-round draft pick should be ready for training camp after sustaining a calf injury during his Pro Day. However, the Texas product has yet to be seen on the field and hasn't been seen going through a rehab routine with team medical staff.
Linebackers to start 2024 (6)
Fred Warner
Curtis Robinson
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Tatum Bethune
Dee Winters
De’Vondre Campbell
Early linebacker projections for 2025 (5)
Fred Warner
Dee Winters
Nick Martin
Tatum Bethune
Jalen Graham
Linebacker potentially IR or PUP to start 2025 (1)
Curtis Robinson
Practice squad candidates (3)
Stone Blanton
Luke Gifford
Chazz Surratt
If Robinson is not ready for the start of the season, one of the remaining three linebackers could earn a place on the 53-man roster, or the team could use the spot at another position. During minicamp, Winters looked to be the top candidate to play alongside Warner following the departure of Greenlaw to the Denver Broncos.
Martin, a rookie, will compete for playing time with Winters as the third-round draft pick acclimates to life in the NFL, but there will be competition with both Bethune and Graham as well.
Cornerbacks to start 2024 (6)
Deommodore Lenoir
Charvarius Ward
Ambry Thomas
Isaac Yiadom
Darrell Luter
Renardo Green
Early cornerback projections for 2025 (4)
Deommodore Lenoir
Renardo Green
Upton Stout
Siran Neal
Cornbackers competing for roster spot (7)
Darrell Luter
Chase Lucas
Tre Brown
Tre Avery
Derrick Canteen
Dallas Flowers
Jakob Robinson
Outside of Lenoir and Green, there will be competition for who will see playing time this season. Stout is a candidate for the role at nickel, as is special-teams standout Neal.
Safeties to start 2024 (4)
Ji’Ayir Brown
Talanoa Hufanga
George Odum
Malik Mustapha
Early safety projections for 2025 (6)
Ji’Ayir Brown
George Odum
Jason Pinnock
Richie Grant
Marques Sigle
Jalen Mahoney
Safety on injured reserve to begin 2025 (1)
Malik Mustapha
Odum, who has made a name for himself on special teams, heads into his fourth season with the 49ers. There will be a competition for the starting roles on defense that includes free agent signees Pinnock and Grant, and third-year player Brown.
Sigle, a fifth-round draft pick, has yet to participate in team drills, but should be ready to go during training camp.
Mustapha will start the season on injured reserve as he recovers from an ACL injury that occurred in the final game of 2024.
Punter to start 2024 (1)
Mitch Wishnowsky
Early punter projection for 2025 (1)
Thomas Morstead
Kicker to start 2024 (1)
Jake Moody
Early kicker projection for 2025
The 49ers brought in veteran kicker Greg Joseph to compete with Moody through training camp, but it appears that San Francisco remains confident that the Michigan product will bounce back from a challenging second NFL season.
Moody is adjusting to changing his kicking technique to ensure more accuracy, but the competition will continue through training camp.
Long snapper to start 2024 (1)
Taybor Pepper
Early long snapper projections for 2025 (1)
Jon Weeks