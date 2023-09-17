49ers inactives: Dre Greenlaw, Rams' Nacua both playing in Week 2 tilt

The 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams nearly at full strength Sunday, with the exception of cornerback Samuel Womack.

Womack was placed on injured reserve this week with a knee injury and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, leading San Francisco to elevate undrafted rookie Tre Swilling from the practice squad. Swilling is active Sunday and will be in line to make his NFL regular-season debut as a backup and on special teams.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who sat out of practice Wednesday with a groin condition, returned to limited practice on Thursday and also is active for the 49ers-Rams tilt. The inactives for San Francisco include Brandon Allen, Nick Zakelj, Kalia Davis, Jalen Graham and Tyrion Davis-Price.

On the Rams' side, Los Angeles had listed Puka Nacua as questionable on their injury report, but the wide receiver is active for Sunday's NFC West tilt. And in a surprise move, running back Cam Akers was a healthy scratch against the 49ers -- which had him perplexed before kickoff.

I’m just as confused as everybody else. I’m blessed though 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) September 17, 2023

In addition to Akers, here are the Rams' inactive players for the showdown at SoFi Stadium:

RB Zach Evans

OL Kevin Dotson

OL Warren McClendon Jr.

DE Desjuan Johnson

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast