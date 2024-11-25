NFL power rankings: Where 49ers sit after ugly loss to Packers

In what almost was an elite week for the 'on any given Sunday' narrative, talent ultimately won out in the end.

Barely.

With six weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season, time is running out for a few contenders. Some of whom, despite their extremely talented rosters, just don't have it in them this season.

I won't name names, but if the shoe fits ...

Speaking of, here is where the 49ers sit after an ugly 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers and heading into Week 13.

32. New York Giants (Last week: 31)

Record: 2-9

Daniel Jones was a problem, but he was not the only problem. Not even close. Stop trying to make Tommy DeVito happen, his shtick wore off quickly last season. Drew Lock is better anyway.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 32)

Record: 2-9 (Bye week)

We should allow teams, like Jacksonville, to opt out of the remainder of their season during their bye week. Just stay home, there's no point in getting back off the couch.

30. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 28)

Record: 2-9

One week and another loss closer to the No. 1 pick, and they still have to face Kansas City, Atlanta and New Orleans. Stay the course, it will be worth it.

29. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 29)

Record: 3-8

In what probably was the most impressive game of his career, Bryce Young put up one hell of a fight against the defending champs. His second-half redemption has been one of the coolest stories this season.

28. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 30)

Record: 3-8

Will Levis is playing well despite being sacked 20 times over the last three games combined. Is his offensive line trying to get him killed?

27. New England Patriots (Last week: 27)

Record: 3-9

There was no elegant tanking this week. Ownage is ownage, and the Patriots continue to get throttled by Miami year after year.

26. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 26)

Record: 3-8

Jameis Winston in a blizzard? Oh, hell yeah. It did not disappoint. I'm honestly impressed he only had one interception.

25. New York Jets (Last week: 24)

Record: 3-8

An already-toxic, dysfunctional situation has further imploded in recent weeks, while Aaron Rodgers is standing there in a hot dog costume saying 'we're all trying to find the guy who did this.' If you know, you know.

24. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 25)

Record: 4-7

Unfortunately, this win likely will buy Cooper Rush the starting job for the rest of the season. It was very generous of Mike McCarthy to give Trey Lance one snap, though.

23. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 23)

Record: 4-7 (Bye week)

Your little run won't fool anyone. It's over. However, they do have an opportunity to play spoiler for some playoff-hopefuls down the stretch. Wreak havoc, Derek Carr.

22. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 22)

Record: 4-7 (Bye week)

Joe Burrow's having the best season of his career and they're wasting it. The AFC is at its best when all three of Cincinnati, Kansas City and Buffalo are dominating. What a shame.

21. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 18)

Record: 5-7

Anthony Richardson was terrible, but he didn't turn the ball over. I guess that's a silver lining?

20. Chicago Bears (Last week: 21)

Record: 4-7

It was an impressive showing from Caleb Williams through the air against an elite Minnesota defense, but not enough in a tough overtime loss. Can I interest you in a moral victory?

19. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 20)

Record: 5-6

The offense scored 34 points on 373 total yards, most of which came through the air. The explosive run game and the speed of Tyreek Hill seemingly are nowhere to be found. It's wild to think this offense still has another level it can reach. But will it?

18. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 16)

Record: 5-6

In a mediocre NFC West where they're just one game out of first, the division is not out of reach. Despite what it might feel like. The wild card, however? They might be cooked. It's no surprise they lost given who they were missing, but the season from hell just doesn't end. Up next? The Bills. Haha, good luck.

17. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 12)

Record: 6-5

Kyler Murray and the offense could not be more hot and cold this season. And that's exactly why I don't view them as a legit threat. I don't care what their record says.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 19)

Record: 5-6

An easy, yet big first win for Tampa Bay, whose remaining schedule consists of two games against Carolina, one against the Raiders and one against the Cowboys in addition to tougher matchups against the Chargers and Saints. They could -- and should -- win five of those games and finish the season 10-7.

15. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 15)

Record: 5-6

Don't get me wrong, I love this offense, but it still is in a tier or two below teams like Philly. There are levels to this, and it showed on Sunday night.

14. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 17)

Record: 6-5

It still wasn't all that pretty for Geno Smith and the offense, but they notched a huge divisional win thanks to a masterful effort from the defense.

13. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 14)

Record: 6-5 (Bye week)

It's been an inconsistent few weeks for Kirk Cousins and the offense, who now find themselves in what should be a dogfight for the division with a Bucs team whose schedule is a cakewalk down the stretch.

12. Washington Commanders (Last week: 11)

Record: 7-5

We didn't think Jayden Daniels would play at an MVP level all season, right? As far as rookie growing pains go, it's still not that bad. Especially when he's connecting on an 86-yard touchdown in the clutch before (what should have been) a game-tying extra point. Brutal.

11. Denver Broncos (Last week: 13)

Record: 7-5

More good football from Bo Nix, who, dare I say, is having the best season of any rookie quarterback? Yes, including Daniels. His character arc in my power rankings is something out of a movie.

10. Houston Texans (Last week: 10)

Record: 7-5

The Texans, in most areas, made the leap in Year 2 under DeMeco Ryans. C.J. Stroud? Not so much. A bizarre season for the young quarterback continues, and it cost them in a game they should have won.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 9)

Record: 7-4

Justin Herbert has played very clean and efficient football this entire season. He's done a lot with seemingly little in the passing game, but on Monday night the lack of top-end talent reared its ugly head.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 5)

Record: 8-3

Nothing embodies Steeler football more than an ugly, low-scoring battle in the snow. This wasn't exactly that kind of game. The opposing quarterback, who still might be partially blind, and his offense showed more grit in a blizzard and escaped with a win that Pittsburgh should have run away with.

7. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 8)

Record: 8-3

Josh Jacobs did to the 49ers' defense what Aaron Jones had done for years. It wasn't exactly the level of NFC divisional playoff round revenge they wanted, but they'll take it.

6. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 7)

Record: 8-4

Derrick Henry wanted to make sure we didn't forget about him after what Saquon Barkley did on Sunday night. It wasn't on the same level, but he continued to solidify the Offensive Player of the Year Award as a two-horse race. Both, might I add, also deserve MVP consideration.

5. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 6)

Record: 9-2

Sam Darnold and the offense looked explosive against a good Chicago defense, even without Justin Jefferson doing much. Their acclaimed defense, however, was less than impressive and barely squeaked out an overtime win.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 4)

Record: 9-2

Saquon is an absolute maniac. We already knew he had it in him, but running behind this offensive line seriously is a cheat code. It's a two-horse race between him and Henry for OPOY, in my opinion.

3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 3)

Record: 9-2 (Bye week)

Is this the year that the AFC finally runs through Buffalo? After handing the defending champs their first loss last week, it certainly could. But they will need some help.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 2)

Record: 10-1

Uhhh they've had a handful of shaky wins this year, but this one takes the cake. Once again, they find a way to win, but ...this is the Panthers we're talking about here.

1. Detroit Lions (Last week: 1)

Record: 10-1

Another week beating up on a bad team. Enjoy it while it lasts. They have a tough stretch of games coming up, including three NFC North division battles, but I'd be surprised if they don't lock up the No. 1 seed sooner than later.

