Report: Eagles staffer from 49ers fracas oversaw Sirianni's emotions

The Eagles' fall following their 10-1 start to last season remains one of the most perplexing shifts in recent history.

The decline started after Philadelphia stunningly lost 42-19 at home to the 49ers on Dec. 3, a result that seemingly had a ripple effect.

Beyond it being a matchup of two of the league's heavyweights, it was a game that saw Eagles staffer Dom DiSandro get ejected after a sideline quarrel with linebacker Dre Greenlaw. DiSandro, the team's chief security officer, was eventually banned from the sidelines for the rest of the regular season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

His impact reportedly delivered a huge blow to head coach Nick Sirianni. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reported Wednesday, citing sources, that DiSandro, nicknamed "Big Dom," controlled Sirianni's emotions on the sideline.

According to sources: Jalen big contract-pulled in numerous directions on/off field put him under a lot of pressure he didn’t handle well ..

Big Dom suspended-controls Sirianni emotions on sideline ,in his absence Nick gets in numerous arguments with players/coaches during games — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) February 21, 2024

Gunn added that in DiSandro's absence, Sirianni got into "numerous arguments with players/coaches during games."

After DiSandro's suspension, the Eagles only won one game to end the campaign. They lost the NFC East title to the Dallas Cowboys and had to travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the wild-card round, which they lost 32-9.

DiSandro had returned to the Eagles' sideline for the wild-card game, but it didn't appear to make a significant difference.

After the DiSandro-Greenlaw incident in Week 13, the NFL sent a memo to the league reminding staff members that they are prohibited from being "involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement."

The Eagles kept Sirianni on board despite the fallout, so they'll be looking to bounce back in 2024 after previously reaching Super Bowl LVII under the 42-year-old coach.