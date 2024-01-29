Report: Ex-49er Charles Omenihu tore ACL in Chiefs' AFC title win

While San Francisco is seeking revenge against Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII, one Chiefs stud was hoping to do the same against his former team.

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu reportedly tore his ACL in the team's 17-10 AFC title win at the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday, citing a source.

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu suffered torn ACL vs. Ravens. (via @JamesPalmerTV) pic.twitter.com/Mv8ERW5fX8 — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Omenihu appeared to confirm the news himself after posting a heartbreak emoji on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after reports surfaced.

💔 — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 29, 2024

Omenihu, a 2019 fifth-round pick by Houston, played for the 49ers in 2021 and 2022 after being acquired for a future sixth-rounder. He played in nine games in his first season in the Bay but produced only six tackles, all solo. He then made a name for himself the following campaign with 4.5 regular-season sacks in 17 games.

But San Francisco couldn't retain him in the recent free agency period, as Kansas City picked up Omenihu on a two-year, $16 million deal to bolster its front.

Omenihu proved key to Kansas City's rotation, collecting seven sacks in 11 regular-season games. He missed the first six games due to a suspension. Only Chris Jones and George Karlaftis had more sacks for Kansas City with 10.5 each.

The 26-year-old produced a sack-fumble on Ravens star Lamar Jackson during the second quarter, but injured his knee on his next defensive snap.

After the game, Omenihu told NBC's Kansas City affiliate KSHB 41 he intended to play in Las Vegas.

"Do I look like somebody that's not gonna play in the Super Bowl?" Omenihu said when asked of his status. "No. I don't. I'm there."

#Chiefs Charles Omenihu: "Do I look like somebody that's not gonna play in the Super Bowl? No I don't." @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/KjyGa83rvl — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 29, 2024

He also posted a photo holding the AFC trophy in the locker room with the caption, "What this face look like !?" that presumably further hinted at him wanting to play.

What this face look like !? pic.twitter.com/BWe1ya3335 — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 29, 2024

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will now have to find other avenues to attack 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Co.