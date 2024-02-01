Report: Purdy signs lucrative national Toyota endorsement deal

Brock Purdy is going places.

Toyota -- the auto brand whose slogan is "Let's go places" -- reportedly has signed the 49ers quarterback to a national endorsement deal, according to sports business reporter Darren Rovell.

JUST IN: Toyota has signed a national endorsement deal with San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. It is the auto brand’s first deal with an active NFL player since signing their official NFL vehicle sponsorship in October. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 1, 2024

Purdy reportedly is the first active NFL player that the company has reached a deal with since signing its official vehicle sponsorship deal in October.

Purdy previously worked with the company locally, launching a "Tackle Anything" ad campaign in partnership with Northern California Toyota Dealers in September. He admitted shortly after that he still was driving his faithful Toyota Sequoia SUV.

Brock Purdy is in a new commercial for @Toyotapic.twitter.com/XygpPhaE0W — CycloneFanatic.com (@cyclonefanatic) September 19, 2023

The 24-year-old is a fitting spokesperson to match the company's slogan considering the places he has already gone in his career.

Less than two years after being selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has guided the 49ers to the Super Bowl. He also was named a Pro Bowl selection and one of five MVP finalists for the 2023 NFL season after throwing for 4,280 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Purdy's stats don't match the numbers expected from a player given the annual draft-day moniker "Mr. Irrelevant," but his paycheck sure does. He has an average annual salary of $934,252 after signing a four-year, $3.7 million deal, according to Spotrac.

Now he's got a new side gig. And it's not his first.

🏈 San Francisco's star QB @brockpurdy13 has joined our starting lineup! As Brock's official airline, we'll be cheering him on as he lands every touchdown. Starting today, wear your Purdy jersey when flying from the Bay Area and you’ll get priority boarding all season long! pic.twitter.com/LRBFrPT4h4 — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) September 10, 2023

Purdy also has had endorsement deals with Alaska Airlines, which offered priority boarding to all passengers wearing his jersey, and Buffalo Wild Wings, which had the quarterback serve what they called "Purdy Great Burgers" during the NFL draft.

