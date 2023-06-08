Built different: 49ers' Williams reveals ridiculous workout habit

The phrase “built different,” a favorite expression for today’s youth, is a perfect description for 49ers two-time All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams revealed Wednesday after the 49ers' final mandatory minicamp practice in Santa Clara that he consistently works out at 2 a.m. in the offseason.

Yes, two o'clock in the morning.

“I know everybody is sleeping. I feel like I’m working,” Williams said. “Maybe I’m getting a leg up. They’re probably working when I’m sleeping. To me, it’s kind of a mental thing.”

Trent Williams' dedication is different 😳 pic.twitter.com/PdPNLCmdv4 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 7, 2023

Williams, who stands 6-foot-5, weighs 320 pounds and goes by the nickname “Silverback,” has been known to squat more than 600 pounds at times. He prefers to do so in private.

“It’s pretty much scheduled, but it’s more so therapy,” Williams said Wednesday of his 2 a.m. workouts. “You get in there and you don’t feel like you’re in a fishbowl where everybody is watching how much you lift and seeing when you get tired and kind of measuring themselves.”

Williams, entering his 13th NFL season and his fourth with the 49ers, still is working to get better.

"Explosiveness is something that you kind of build on over time," Williams said. "And I think for me that's one of the most important things going into any offseason training program is to make sure my exercises continue to scope where I want my explosion to be when I come back. So explosion in my game is a huge, huge part of what I do. It's a big focus in the offseason."

There were lingering questions surrounding Williams’ future on the gridiron after the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season ended in the NFC Championship Game. When asked if he thought about retiring, he described the season as "pretty grueling" and admitted he does think about life after football.

Williams clarified his comments the following week, telling reporters he's definitely coming back for the 2023 NFL season. There's no questioning his commitment with these patented 2 a.m. workouts.

