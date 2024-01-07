49ers favorites to win Super Bowl, sixth title as playoffs begin

The NFL playoffs are underway and the 49ers will enjoy a first-round bye as the NFC's No. 1 seed.

San Francisco (12-5) finished the 2023 season tied for the second-best record in the league behind the Baltimore Ravens (13-4), whom it lost to in Week 16. However, it's the 49ers -- not the Ravens -- who are favored to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

The 49ers are +200 to win the Super Bowl, followed by Baltimore at +300. The odds for the remainder of the playoff field are as follows:

Buffalo Bills (+600)

Dallas Cowboys (+900)

Kansas City Chiefs (+900)

Philadelphia Eagles (+1600)

Miami Dolphins (+1800)

Detroit Lions (+2000)

Cleveland Browns (+2800)

Houston Texans (+4000)

Los Angeles Rams (+4000)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6600)

Green Bay Packers (+9000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+12500)

While the Ravens beat the 49ers convincingly just two weeks ago, it's clear the bettors still believe San Francisco has the best path to hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

San Francisco will enjoy watching the Super Wild Card Weekend matchups from home next weekend as it awaits its first opponent in the divisional round.

Whichever team draws the unfortunate hand of having to play the 49ers at Levi's Stadium on either Jan. 20 or 21, the odds appear to be in San Francisco's favor from here on out.

