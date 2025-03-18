NFL mock draft: Why Jeremiah has 49ers selecting Texas cornerback

The 49ers have plenty of holes to fill on defense heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has San Francisco getting stronger at cornerback with the No. 11 selection in the draft in his latest mock.

11. Jahdae Barron, Texas, CB

"The 49ers’ defense has seen a lot of departures this offseason, including at cornerback. Barron is one of the most consistent players on tape among prospects in this year’s class and he can take the ball away. He’ll be able to match up against some of the talented slot receivers in the division."

Given the sheer number of stellar defensive players who left the organization in free agency, the 49ers need to hit big with their first-round selection. Adding Barron to the secondary would go a long way toward shutting down many of the pass-happy offenses that exist in the modern NFL.

San Francisco has signaled its intention to get younger (and cheaper) heading into the 2025 NFL season. With quarterback Brock Purdy due for a lucrative contract extension, the 49ers are banking on a strong draft come April.

Armed with 11 picks, the organization needs to hit big on quality players that can make an impact. Barron fits the bill, as he demonstrated plenty of elite athleticism and skill at Texas, helping the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The 23-year-old recorded a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, 1.50-second 10-yard split, 35-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-3-inch broad jump at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this offseason.

Will his name get called for the 49ers in the first round on April 24?

