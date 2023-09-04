Schrock's NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand ahead of season opener vs. Steelers

An NFL offseason rife with seismic changes has finally come to an end, with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and preseason darling Detroit Lions (yes, you read that right) set to kick off the 2023 season Thursday.

The past six months had a little bit of everything, and the landscape of the league was unmistakably changed as a result.

Tom Brady? Retired for good (we think) and off to hock men’s underwear and sit ringside at prize fights. Aaron Rodgers? Finally forced his way out of Green Bay to the beautiful pastures of East Rutherford, New Jersey, where hype and a staved Jets fanbase await him. That paved the way for Jordan Love to take over at Lambeau Field, where a rational fan base expects him to follow in the 30-year footsteps of Rodgers and Brett Favre. No pressure, Jordan.

The San Francisco 49ers added more talent to their defense and washed their hands of an all-time draft blunder. The Cincinnati Bengals got Joe Burrow a new left tackle, the Philadelphia Eagles went draft shopping in Athens, Georgia again, and Bill Belichick came to his senses and hired Bill O’Brien to run his offense, jettisoning Matt Patricia to parts unknown (Philadelphia).

It’s time to tell if all these moves will pay dividends, and we’re kicking off the season with the latest iteration of my NFL Power Rankings. Feel free to yell at me on Twitter, I expect it.