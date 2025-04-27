Trending
Tracking 49ers' undrafted free agent contract agreements after 2025 NFL Draft

By Ali Thanawalla

The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, with the 49ers selecting 11 players.

San Francisco focused on the defensive side of the ball early in the draft, but turned its attention to offensive players during the last few rounds.

With the draft over, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan can begin signing undrafted free agents.

Here are the undrafted players who reportedly have agreed to contracts with the 49ers:

Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner

Washington defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez

Colorado State guard Drew Moss

BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson

This story will be updated...

