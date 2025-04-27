The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, with the 49ers selecting 11 players.
San Francisco focused on the defensive side of the ball early in the draft, but turned its attention to offensive players during the last few rounds.
With the draft over, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan can begin signing undrafted free agents.
Here are the undrafted players who reportedly have agreed to contracts with the 49ers:
Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner
Washington defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez
Colorado State guard Drew Moss
BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson
This story will be updated...