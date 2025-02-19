How 49ers could be impacted by NFL's 2025 salary cap spike

The NFL salary cap could rise by as much as $26 million per team for the 2025 season.

That’s good news for the 49ers, who will face difficult roster decisions this offseason.

But it’s also good news for the rest of the NFL — giving the other 31 teams more money to spend.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The NFL sent a memo to every NFL team on Wednesday that projects the cap for the upcoming season to land from $277.5 million to $281.5 million per team, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported.

The NFL today informed teams that the 2025 per-team salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million, way up from last year's $255.4 million. Cap will have increased by more than $53 million over the last two years. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 19, 2025

Over The Cap is projecting that the final 2025 salary cap will land at $279.5 million.

No time to do a post but everything is now updated on OTC to reflect a $279.5M salary cap. Saints, Browns, Bills, Seahawks and Falcons are the teams who remain over the cap. https://t.co/Hkdk6oX15g — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 19, 2025

That’s a slightly higher-than-expected number from the NFL’s figure of $255.4 million for the 2024 season.

Previously, the 49ers were projected to have approximately $43 million in cap based on a projection of $272.5 from OverTheCap.com.

The 49ers figure to be pressed against the salary cap this offseason with quarterback Brock Purdy due for a contract extension expected to take him from playing on a minimum contract to becoming one of the NFL's highest-paid players.

Also, the 49ers might have to absorb a big hit in dead money on wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has requested a trade. If San Francisco grants Samuel’s wish, he would take up approximately $31 million in dead money. Dead money is a term for money that has already been paid to a player but has yet to count against the salary cap.

The 49ers’ highest-priced players for the upcoming season based on salary-cap figures are linebacker Fred Warner ($29.2 million), tight end George Kittle ($22 million), left tackle Trent Williams ($21.7 million), edge rusher Nick Bosa ($20.5 million) and Samuel ($15.9 million).

Christian McCaffrey is the NFL's highest-paid running back. He is scheduled for cap figures of $9.4 million this year, $11.9 million in 2026 and $27.5 million in 2027.

The 49ers can create significant cap space by restructuring the contracts of any of those players.

Although wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk signed a lucrative contract extension with the 49ers last summer, the big money on the salary cap is not scheduled to kick in until his cap figure jumps from $16.2 million in 2026 to $42.3 million in 2027.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

</div> <div class="article-footer"> <div class="article-tags"> <h4 class="article-tags__heading">This article tagged under:</h4> <a class="article-tags__tag" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/nfl-free-agency/">NFL Free Agency</a><a class="article-tags__tag" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/john-lynch/">John Lynch</a></div> <div class="share-buttons " data-component="sharingBar" > <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcsportsbayarea.com%2Fnfl%2Fsan-francisco-49ers%2F2025-salary-cap-increase-free-agency%2F1829240%2F&How%2049ers%20could%20be%20impacted%20by%20NFL%27s%202025%20salary%20cap%20spike?_osource=db_npd_nbc_nsba_fb_shr" data-service="facebook" target="_blank"> <span class="icon icon-facebook"></span> </a> <a href="mailto:?body=How%2049ers%20could%20be%20impacted%20by%20NFL%27s%202025%20salary%20cap%20spike%0D%0A%0D%0Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcsportsbayarea.com%2Fnfl%2Fsan-francisco-49ers%2F2025-salary-cap-increase-free-agency%2F1829240%2F?_osource=db_npd_nbc_nsba_eml_shr" data-service="email" target="_blank"> <span class="icon icon-envelope"></span> </a> </div> <div class="native-sharing-bar" data-component="nativeSharingBar" > <span class="icon icon-share icon-share__title" data-component="nativeSharingBar">Share</span> </div> </div> <div class="article-footer__ad"> <div id="div-gpt-ad-mobilemultibox_belowarticle" class="widget_ad_layers_ad_widget gpt-mobilemultibox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'mobilemultibox_belowarticle', format: 'mobilemultibox', targeting: {"slot":"mobilemultibox","pos":"mobilemultibox"} }); </script> </div> <div> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> const taboolaLiveBlog = window.nbc.isLiveBlog; if (document.cookie.indexOf("scroll0=") < 0) { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; if (! taboolaLiveBlog) { _taboola.push({ article: 'auto', url: '' }); } _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a', container: taboolaLiveBlog ? 'taboola-below-live-blog-thumbnails' : 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails', placement: decodeURIComponent( 'Below%20Article%20Thumbnails' ), target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ flush: true }); }; </script> <div id="mobile-native-below-article"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> var isMobile = window.matchMedia('screen and (max-width: 767px)').matches; /** scroll cookie for scroll.com **/ if (document.cookie.indexOf("scroll0=") < 0 && isMobile) { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbs-feed-03-mobile', container: taboolaLiveBlog ? 'taboola-below-live-blog-thumbnails' : 'mobile-native-below-article', placement: taboolaLiveBlog ? 'App Below Live Blog Thumbnails - Fallback' : 'Below Article Thumbnails - Fallback', target_type: 'text' }); }; </script> </div><!-- .taboola-container --> </div> </div> <div class="rsn-article-sidebar"> <aside class="sidebar article-sidebar"> <section id="nbc_most_popular-2" class="widget widget_nbc_most_popular"> <div class="most-popular__container"> <div class="most-popular__header"> <h3 class="widget-title">MOST POPULAR</h3> </div> <ul class="most-popular__posts-list"> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="KD clarifies why he was not interested in Warriors reunion" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/kevin-durant-clarifies-trade-rumors/1829109/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportsbayarea.com/2023/05/web-230428-kevin-durant-e1738880701205.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&resize=100%2C56" alt="KD clarifies why he was not interested in Warriors reunion" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Kevin Durant" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/kevin-durant/" > Kevin Durant </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="KD clarifies why he was not interested in Warriors reunion" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/kevin-durant-clarifies-trade-rumors/1829109/" > KD clarifies why he was not interested in Warriors reunion </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="49ers release Flannigan-Fowles; tender contracts to seven players" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/demetrius-flannigan-fowles-released-roster-moves/1829129/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportsbayarea.com/2025/02/DFF-49ers-USA.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&resize=100%2C56" alt="49ers release Flannigan-Fowles; tender contracts to seven players" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/demetrius-flannigan-fowles/" > Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="49ers release Flannigan-Fowles; tender contracts to seven players" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/demetrius-flannigan-fowles-released-roster-moves/1829129/" > 49ers release Flannigan-Fowles; tender contracts to seven players </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Bochy explains why he's confident Posey will succeed as Giants' exec" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/buster-posey-bruce-bochy-spring-training/1829200/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportsbayarea.com/2025/02/Buster-Posey-Spring-Training-Giants.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&resize=100%2C56" alt="Bochy explains why he's confident Posey will succeed as Giants' exec" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Buster Posey" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/buster-posey/" > Buster Posey </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Bochy explains why he's confident Posey will succeed as Giants' exec" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/buster-posey-bruce-bochy-spring-training/1829200/" > Bochy explains why he's confident Posey will succeed as Giants' exec </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Melvin outlines Giants' expectations for Ramos after breakout season" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/heliot-ramos-2025-expectations-bob-melvin/1829147/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportsbayarea.com/2025/02/heliot-ramos-GettyImages-2199640906.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&resize=100%2C56" alt="Melvin outlines Giants' expectations for Ramos after breakout season" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Heliot Ramos" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/heliot-ramos/" > Heliot Ramos </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Melvin outlines Giants' expectations for Ramos after breakout season" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/heliot-ramos-2025-expectations-bob-melvin/1829147/" > Melvin outlines Giants' expectations for Ramos after breakout season </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Why McNutt believes Warriors' Butler has most to prove in second half" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/jimmy-butler-monica-mcnutt-playoff-expectations/1829207/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportsbayarea.com/2025/02/Jimmy-Butler-Warriors-GETTY.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&resize=100%2C56" alt="Why McNutt believes Warriors' Butler has most to prove in second half" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Jimmy Butler" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/jimmy-butler/" > Jimmy Butler </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Why McNutt believes Warriors' Butler has most to prove in second half" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/jimmy-butler-monica-mcnutt-playoff-expectations/1829207/" > Why McNutt believes Warriors' Butler has most to prove in second half </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post taboola__post"> <div id="taboola-right-rail-thumbnails---fallback"></div> </li> <script> try { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ listenTo: 'nocontent', placement: 'Right Rail Thumbnails - Fallback', handle: function() { document.querySelector('.most-popular__post:nth-of-type(5)').remove(); } }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a-right-rail', container: 'taboola-right-rail-thumbnails---fallback', placement: 'Right Rail Thumbnails - Fallback', target_type: 'mix', flush: true, }); } catch (e) { console.error(e); } </script> </ul> </div> </section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-5" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-topbox_206" class=" gpt-topbox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'topbox_206', format: 'topbox', targeting: {"slot":"topbox","pos":"topbox"} }); </script></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-6" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-mobilemultibox_123" class=" gpt-mobilemultibox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'mobilemultibox_123', format: 'mobilemultibox', targeting: {"slot":"mobilemultibox","pos":"mobilemultibox"} }); </script></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-7" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-bottombox_528" class=" gpt-bottombox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'bottombox_528', format: 'bottombox', targeting: {"slot":"bottombox","pos":"bottombox"} }); </script></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-18" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-interstitial_232" class=" gpt-interstitial" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'interstitial_232', format: 'interstitial', targeting: {"slot":"interstitial","pos":"interstitial"} }); </script></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-17" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-mobilebackstage_641" class=" gpt-mobilebackstage" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'mobilebackstage_641', format: 'mobilebackstage', targeting: {"slot":"mobilebackstage","pos":"mobilebackstage"} }); </script></section><section id="nbc_newsletter-2" class="widget widget_nbc_newsletter"><div class="newsletter-widget" data-react-component="NewsletterWidget" data-title="Sports, Right to Your Inbox" data-description="Never miss a moment. Sign up to get the latest news, stats & giveaways from NBC Sports Bay Area." data-newsletter-id="" data-footer-signup="" data-privacy-link="" data-newsletter-link="" data-nonce="33ad066bbf" data-show-terms-box="1" data-use-newsletter-ids="1" data-newsletter-ids="{"All-Access Daily":"bay_area_daily","Promotions":"bay_area_promo"}" ></div></section> <div class="podcast-widget__container"> <div class="podcast-widget__content"> <h3 class="podcast-widget__title">Latest Podcasts</h3> <ul class="podcast__posts-list"> <li class="podcast__post podcast__post--first"> <a class="podcast-widget__links" href="https://49ers-talk-with-matt-maiocco.simplecast.com" target="_blank"> <img class="podcast-post-content__image" src="https://image.simplecastcdn.com/images/a549b089-e84f-4296-b350-a3c5c5c5fd6a/0045ac10-9c07-481f-b615-bd27d205062a/3000x3000/ddb7a64c5e353f4338fd3b4992b4f98148d01cdc218e338977a37d2306a7cb2da4c6fbf36df9d38a05f2fdb85b83f162ebd55aeb6bd8aa8375cff4400ccc1fcd.jpeg?aid=rss_feed" alt="Where do 49ers stand a week before 2025 NFL Scouting Combine?" loading="lazy" /> <span class="podcast__post-content">Where do 49ers stand a week before 2025 NFL Scouting Combine?</span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="podcast-widget__footer"> <a class="podcast-widget__links podcast-widget__btn" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://49ers-talk-with-matt-maiocco.simplecast.com/">SEE MORE</a> </div> </div> </aside> </div> </div> </div> </article> </main> </div> </div><!-- #content --> <footer role="contentinfo" class="footer"> <div class="footer__container"> <div class="footer__newsletter"> <div class="newsletter-widget" data-react-component="NewsletterWidget" data-title="Never Miss a Moment" data-description="Sign up to get the latest news, stats & giveaways from NBC Sports Bay Area" data-newsletter-id="" data-footer-signup="1" data-privacy-link="" data-newsletter-link="" data-nonce="33ad066bbf" data-show-terms-box="1" data-use-newsletter-ids="" data-newsletter-ids="[]"></div> </div> <div class="footer__social"> <h2>Follow Us</h2> <ul class="footer__social-list"> <li class="footer__social-list-item facebook"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">Facebook</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>NBCSAuthentic</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-facebook-f--light"></span> </a> </li> <li class="footer__social-list-item instagram"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">Instagram</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>@NBCSAuthentic</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-instagram--light"></span> </a> </li> <li class="footer__social-list-item tiktok"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcsportsauthentic?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">TikTok</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcsportsauthentic?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>nbcsportsauthentic</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcsportsauthentic?lang=en" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-tiktok--light"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__menu"> <div class="footer__menu-container"> <h2>FAQs</h2> <ul id="menu-faq" class="footer-menu footer-menu__primary"><li id="menu-item-1378456" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1378456"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/streaming-faqs-warriors/">Warriors Streaming</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1378455" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1378455"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/streaming-faqs-giants/">Giants Streaming</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1378453" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1378453"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/streaming-faqs-kings/">Kings Streaming</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1378454" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1378454"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/streaming-faqs-as/">A's Streaming</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1378452" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1378452"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/streaming-faqs-sharks/">Sharks Streaming</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__menu-container"> <h2>Regions</h2> <ul id="menu-footer" class="footer-menu footer-menu__regions"><li id="menu-item-148798" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-148798"><a href="http://www.nbcsportsboston.com">Boston</a></li> <li id="menu-item-148800" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-148800"><a href="http://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com">Philadelphia</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div><!-- container --> <div class="footer__legal"> <div class="footer__identity"> <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/" class="footer__logo"> <img src="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/static/region-logos/logo_sports_color.png" alt="NBC Sports Bay Area & California" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <ul id="menu-footer-secondary" class="footer-menu footer-menu__secondary"><li id="menu-item-1807638" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1807638"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/about-us/">ABOUT US</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1376652" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1376652"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1813207" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1813207"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news-standards-publishing-principles/">News Standards</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1769791" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1769791"><a href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/terms">Terms of Service</a></li> <li id="menu-item-41111" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-41111"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy?brandA=Regional_Sports_Networks&intake=NBCSportsBayArea">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-41113" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-41113"><a href="mailto:KNTVViewerMail.Advertising@nbcuni.com?subject=Advertise%20with%20Us%20HP/">Advertise with us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-41115" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-41115"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy/california-consumer-privacy-act?intake=Regional_Sports_Networks">CA Notice</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1376642" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1376642"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcunicareers.com/">Employment Information</a></li> <li id="menu-item-148807" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-148807"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/closed-captioning/">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li id="menu-item-41112" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-41112"><a id="ot-sdk-btn" class="ot-sdk-show-settings">Your Privacy Choices</a></li> <li id="menu-item-41116" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-41116"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy/cookies#accordionheader2">Ad Choices</a></li> </ul> <span class="footer__copyright"> Copyright © 2025 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved </span> </div> </footer><!-- #colophon --> </div><!-- #page --> <script src="https://cdn.cookielaw.org/opt-out/otCCPAiab.js" id="privacyCookie" type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" ccpa-opt-out-ids="USP" ccpa-opt-out-geo="US" ccpa-opt-out-lspa="false" > </script> <script src="https://cdn.cookielaw.org/consent/f1e46c91-f4d3-4fc7-8c20-f15c624544ef/otSDKStub.js" data-document-language="true" type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" data-domain-script="f1e46c91-f4d3-4fc7-8c20-f15c624544ef" integrity="sha384-TKdmlzVmoD70HzftTw4WtOzIBL5mNx8mXSRzEvwrWjpIJ7FZ/EuX758yMDWXtRUN" crossorigin="anonymous" > </script> <script type="text/javascript"> function displayOneTrustToggle() { const getUserCountry = window.OneTrust.getGeolocationData().country; if ( getUserCountry === 'US' ) { document.getElementById('ot-sdk-btn').classList.add('toggle'); } } function checkForOneTrust() { if ( typeof window.OneTrust !== 'undefined' ) { displayOneTrustToggle(); } else { setTimeout(() => { checkForOneTrust(); }, 1000); } } checkForOneTrust(); </script> <div class="flyout-nav" data-component="flyoutNav"> <div class="flyout-nav__logo"> <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/"> <img src="https://media.nbcsportsbayarea.com/2023/11/NBCSBA-CA-header-logo@2x.png?fit=324%2C72&quality=85&strip=all" alt="NBC Sports Bay Area & California" /> </a> </div> <button class="flyout-nav__close"><span class="icon icon-times"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Close Menu</span></button> <div class="flyout-nav__search"> <form class="search-form" role="search" method="get" action="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/" > <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input class="search-form-input" type="search" value="" name="s" placeholder="Search" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__menu"> <div class="flyout-nav__menu--upper"> <ul id="menu-upper-flyout-menu" class="flyout-menu-primary"><li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Golden State Warriors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/">Golden State Warriors</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Dubs Talk Podcast" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://art19.com/shows/dubs-talk">Dubs Talk Podcast</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Monte Poole" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/monte-poole/">Monte Poole</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Warriors News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/warriors-news/">Warriors News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Warriors Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/warriors-analysis/">Warriors Analysis</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Dalton Johnson" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/dalton-johnson/">Dalton Johnson</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="San Francisco 49ers" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/">San Francisco 49ers</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="49ers Talk Podcast" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://art19.com/shows/49ers-talk">49ers Talk Podcast</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Matt Maiocco" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/matt-maiocco/">Matt Maiocco</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Jennifer Lee Chan" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/jennifer-lee-chan/">Jennifer Lee Chan</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="49ers News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-news/">49ers News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="49ers Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-analysis/">49ers Analysis</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="San Francisco Giants" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/">San Francisco Giants</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Giants Talk Podcast" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://art19.com/shows/giants-talk">Giants Talk Podcast</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Alex Pavlovic" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/alex-pavlovic/">Alex Pavlovic</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Giants News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/giants-news/">Giants News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Giants Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/giants-analysis/">Giants Analysis</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Athletics" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/oakland-athletics/">Athletics</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="A's News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/oakland-athletics/as-news/">A's News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="A's Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/oakland-athletics/as-analysis/">A's Analysis</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="A's Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/oakland-athletics/as-rumors/">A's Rumors</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Sacramento Kings" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/sacramento-kings/">Sacramento Kings</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Kings News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/sacramento-kings/kings-news/">Kings News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Kings Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/sacramento-kings/kings-analysis/">Kings Analysis</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Kings Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/sacramento-kings/kings-free-agency/">Kings Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Kings Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/sacramento-kings/kings-draft/">Kings Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Kings Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/sacramento-kings/kings-rumors/">Kings Rumors</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="San Jose Sharks" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nhl/san-jose-sharks/">San Jose Sharks</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Sharks News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nhl/san-jose-sharks/sharks-news/">Sharks News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Sharks Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nhl/san-jose-sharks/sharks-analysis/">Sharks Analysis</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Sharks Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nhl/san-jose-sharks/sharks-draft/">Sharks Draft</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Golden State Valkyries" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wnba/golden-state-valkyries/">Golden State Valkyries</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Valkyries News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wnba/golden-state-valkyries/valkyries-news/">Valkyries News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Valkyries Videos" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wnba/golden-state-valkyries/valkyries-videos/">Valkyries Videos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="All-Star Teacher" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/community/all-star-teacher/">All-Star Teacher</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="ABOUT US" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/about-us/">ABOUT US</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="News Standards" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news-standards-publishing-principles/">News Standards</a></li> </ul> <ul class="flyout-nav__live-menu"> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"> <a class="flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/videos">videos</a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"> <a class="flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/podcasts">podcasts</a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"> <a class="flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/newsletters">newsletters</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__line"></div> <div class="flyout-nav__menu--lower"> <a data-lid="NBC Bay Area" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="https://www.nbcbayarea.com/"> NBC Bay Area </a> <a data-lid="Telemundo Area de la Bahia" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="https://www.telemundoareadelabahia.com/"> Telemundo Area de la Bahia </a> <a data-lid="NBC Sports" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="https://www.nbcsports.com/"> NBC Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__social"> <h4 class="flyout-nav__social-heading">Follow Us</h4> <ul class="flyout-nav__social-list"> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item facebook" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook</span> <span class="icon icon-facebook-f"></span> </a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item instagram" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://instagram.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span> <span class="icon icon-instagram"></span> </a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item tiktok" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@nbcsportsauthentic?lang=en" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">TikTok</span> <span class="icon icon-tiktok"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <a class="flyout-contact-button" data-lid="Contact Us" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" href="/contact-us/" > Contact Us</a> <!-- Begin comScore Tag --> <script> (function() { var usPrivacyCookie = new RegExp("usprivacy=([^;]+)").exec(document.cookie), usPrivacy = null !== usPrivacyCookie ? unescape(usPrivacyCookie[1]) : undefined, csUCFR = '1YYN' === usPrivacy ? '0': '', s = document.createElement("script"), el = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; window._comscore = window._comscore || []; window._comscore.push({ c1: "2", c2: "6035083", cs_ucfr: csUCFR, }); s.async = true; s.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://sb" : "http://b") + ".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js"; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); })(); </script> <noscript> <img src="https://sb.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&c2=6035083&cv=2.0&cj=1" /> </noscript> <!-- End comScore Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> const { isLiveBlog, } = window.nbc; (function() { var loaderUrl, scriptType; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window._newsroom = window._newsroom || []; if (isLiveBlog) { _taboola.push({other: 'auto'}); } else { const taboola_config = {}; taboola_config[decodeURIComponent( 'article' )] = decodeURIComponent( '1829240' ); taboola_config['url'] = document.URL; taboola_config['tracking'] = '_osource=taboola-recirc'; _taboola.push(taboola_config); } scriptType = 'tb_loader_script'; loaderUrl = 'https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/nbcots-network/loader.js'; !function (e, f, u, i) { e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], loaderUrl, scriptType); if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function' && isLiveBlog) { window.performance.mark('tbl_ic'); } !function (e, f, u) { e.async = 1; e.src = u; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], "\/\/c2.taboola.com\/nr\/nbcots-nsba\/newsroom.js"); }()); </script> <link rel='stylesheet' id='rsn-most-popular-css' href='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/css/most-popular.ee6ebfc86cf95fad6025.min.css?ver=6.3.5' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='rsn-newsletter-widget-css' href='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/css/newsletter-widget.4ac8628e5ccae15679ec.min.css?ver=6.3.5' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='rsn-podcast-widget-css' href='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/css/podcast-widget.457c8936f015e307cb4a.min.css?ver=6.3.5' media='all' /> <script id="wp-parsely-loader-js-before" type="text/javascript"> window.wpParselySiteId = 'nbcsportsbayarea.com'; </script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/mu-plugins/wp-parsely-3.17/build/loader.js?ver=b681bb9905652ac12735' id='wp-parsely-loader-js'></script> <script data-parsely-site="nbcsportsbayarea.com" src='https://cdn.parsely.com/keys/nbcsportsbayarea.com/p.js?ver=3.17.0' id="parsely-cfg"></script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/common.784c2749a6db847045e1.bundle.min.js?ver=6.3.5' id='rsn-common-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/flyoutNav.af64def3f059c1f65558.bundle.min.js?ver=6.3.5' id='rsn-flyout-nav-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/header.4f42f0c0c5fdaadd9293.bundle.min.js?ver=6.3.5' id='rsn-header-js'></script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/nbc-station/static/video/videoHeartbeat/VideoHeartbeat.min.js?ver=1.0.2' id='heartbeat-jw-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/jwPlayer.a0b4dca1abab62c607c9.bundle.min.js?ver=6.3.5' id='rsn-jw-player-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/newsletterWidget.7e868eeae32e6ddbdfa4.bundle.min.js?ver=6.3.5' id='rsn-newsletter-widget-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/article.8853d7e6b444ec4f8398.bundle.min.js?ver=6.3.5' id='rsn-article-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/slideshow.ebf4ba45594b32eb3937.bundle.min.js?ver=6.3.5' id='rsn-slideshow-js'></script> <script defer src='https://assets.adobedtm.com/a2ef59fba8e9/3ba8c6b033ff/launch-6a742ce4ddf5.min.js' id='adobe-launch-js'></script> <script src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202508.js' id='jetpack-stats-js' data-wp-strategy='defer'></script> <script id="jetpack-stats-js-after" type="text/javascript"> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ "view", JSON.parse("{\"v\":\"ext\",\"blog\":\"217555846\",\"post\":\"1829240\",\"tz\":\"-8\",\"srv\":\"www.nbcsportsbayarea.com\",\"hp\":\"vip\",\"j\":\"1:13.1.4\"}") ]); _stq.push([ "clickTrackerInit", "217555846", "1829240" ]); </script> <script> (function(b,r,a,n,c,h,_,s,d,k){if(!b[n]||!b[n]._q){for(;s<_.length;)c(h,_[s++]);d=r.createElement(a);d.async=1;d.src="https://cdn.branch.io/branch-latest.min.js";k=r.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];k.parentNode.insertBefore(d,k);b[n]=h}})(window,document,"script","branch",function(b,r){b[r]=function(){b._q.push([r,arguments])}},{_q:[],_v:1},"addListener applyCode autoAppIndex banner closeBanner closeJourney creditHistory credits data deepview deepviewCta first getCode init link logout redeem referrals removeListener sendSMS setBranchViewData setIdentity track validateCode trackCommerceEvent logEvent disableTracking".split(" "), 0); branch.init( decodeURIComponent('key_live_ne90CIKDZ9EoDfuVIUMIfonnxqiZeuyG'), {"no_journeys":false} ); branch.setBranchViewData({ data: { '$desktop_url': 'https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/2025-salary-cap-increase-free-agency/1829240/' } }); </script> </body> </html>