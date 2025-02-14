How 49ers can use 2025 NFL Draft to strengthen offensive line

The 49ers drafted seven offensive linemen in the past five years and six remained on the roster through the 2024 NFL season.

However, the offensive line figures to be an area the 49ers will continue to address this offseason as they aim to keep quarterback Brock Purdy well-protected upon awarding him at some point with a lucrative, long-term contract extension.

The 49ers do not expect all five starters on the offensive line to be back next season. There figures to be some movement and room for improvement.

Guard Aaron Banks, a second-round pick in 2021, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent and likely will fetch a sizable free-agent contract.

Signing a veteran starting offensive lineman comes at a steep price, so the 49ers’ best path to address that area of need is in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And with seven scheduled picks within the first four rounds of April's draft, the 49ers should have plenty of opportunities to add significant contributors.

The only problem is that building and strengthening the offensive line typically isn't an overnight process. It often takes a season or two before a draft pick develops into a reliable starter.

For instance, Banks played just five snaps as a rookie before he moved into the starting lineup as a second-year player.

Dominick Puni was an exception. A 2024 third-round draft pick, he moved into the 49ers' starting lineup early in training camp after several injuries at right guard. He played so well that he locked down the job as a rookie and started all 17 games.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who cruised past the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX, boast one of the NFL's top offensive lines. They have not selected a starter in the first round over the past 11 drafts.

In 2013, the Eagles used the No. 4 overall pick on right tackle Lane Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowl selection. In 2018, they picked Jordan Mailata in the seventh round. He started 10 games at left tackle as a rookie and has been their starter ever since.

Left guard Landon Dickerson was a second-round draft pick in 2021. Center Cam Jurgens, a second-round pick in 2022, did not start as a rookie. The Eagles’ other starter, Mekhi Becton, was a bust for the New York Jets after being a first-round pick in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles and started 15 games at right guard.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have four starters on the offensive line under contract for next season: Left tackle Trent Williams, center Jake Brendel, Puni and right tackle Colton McKivitz.

Banks and backups Jaylon Moore and Ben Bartch are scheduled for free agency. Backups Nick Zakelj, Matt Hennessy and Drake Nugent could work their way into the mix along the interior of the offensive line.

An offensive tackle is in play for the 49ers with their top selection at No. 11 overall. Josh Simmons of Ohio State, Will Campbell of LSU and Kelvin Banks of Texas are among the linemen the 49ers could consider in the first round.

But the 49ers’ hopes of adding a starter do not end there. The draft is considered deep with offensive linemen through four rounds, and San Francisco is scheduled to hold seven of the top 138 selections.

