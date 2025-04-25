2025 NFL Draft live updates: 49ers' Day 2 picks, highlights, news, analysis

What to Know The San Francisco 49ers used their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams at No. 11 overall on Thursday.

Day 2 of the 2025 draft begins at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 25, outside historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The 49ers have 10 draft selections remaining, including one second-round pick at No. 43.

After a 6-11 record to end the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers are looking to strike gold in the draft with a youth infusion that can help them return to the Super Bowl.

NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco predicted who San Francisco will select with its second-round pick in his latest NFL mock draft.

Follow live updates on the latest draft selections, highlights, news and analysis from the draft in Green Bay: