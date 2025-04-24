2025 NFL Draft live updates: 49ers' Day 1 picks, highlights, news, analysis

What to Know
- Programming note: During the draft, tune into the 49ers Draft Live Stream at 5:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area's YouTube channel with Bonta Hill and Carlos Ramirez.
- Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft begins at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 24, outside historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
- The San Francisco 49ers own 11 draft selections this year, including the No. 11 overall pick in the first round.
- After a 6-11 record to end the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers are looking to strike gold in the draft with a youth infusion that can help them return to the Super Bowl.
- NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco predicted who San Francisco will select with its first-round pick in his latest NFL mock draft.
Follow live updates on the latest draft selections, highlights, news and analysis from the draft in Green Bay: