Maiocco's NFL mock draft 1.0: 49ers select Texas A&M defensive lineman

The 49ers are among 18 unfortunate NFL teams that already have turned the page to the offseason.

First up, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan must fill some vacancies on his coaching staff. He is in the early stage of the process of replacing defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen and special-teams coordinator Brian Schneider.

Free agency is next on the offseason schedule. The open negotiating period begins on March 10 with the signing period opening two days later.

And while the 2025 NFL Draft is six weeks after free agency, folks, we can’t help but look ahead to that major event on the NFL calendar.

The 49ers hold the No. 11 overall pick after finishing in last place in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

We present to you our first (of many, perhaps) 2025 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

The Titans clearly have determined that Will Levis is not the answer. The new GM makes the prime choice at QB.

2. Cleveland Browns: QB Cam Ward, Miami

The Browns need to move on from Deshaun Watson, the worst acquisition and contract in NFL history.

3. New York Giants: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

With two QBs off the board, the Giants’ decision is made for them. They get the best overall player in the draft.

4. New England Patriots: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Help for Drake Maye and the offense can come a little later. The Patriots also need a game-changer on defense, too.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Mason Graham, Michigan

Yes, Trent Baalke still is making the calls as general manager with the Jaguars, so who knows where this is going.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

The Raiders don’t have a coach or a GM, so they get a receiver for Tom Brady.

7. New York Jets: OT Will Campbell, LSU

Even if they don’t have a quarterback, at least they get a lineman for protection for the Unknown QB.

8. Carolina Panthers: OT Kelvin Banks, Texas

Now that it looks like Bryce Young is the guy, it’s time they give him some support, too.

9. New Orleans Saints: Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

The Saints might not keep around Chase Young or Cameron Jordan, so they need to replenish their D-line.

10. Chicago Bears: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

The Bears have plenty of holes, so they might as well start with the best corner (not named Travis Hunter) in the draft.

11. San Francisco 49ers: DL Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is heading toward unrestricted free agency. The 49ers reworked Hargrave's deal to allow for an early release to provide post-June 1 salary-cap savings.

The 49ers have a lot of areas to address in this draft with their projected 10 picks. But let’s start with their biggest need, which is adding more beef along their defensive line for the new D-coordinator.

12. Dallas Cowboys: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

The Cowboys add a nice complement to CeeDee Lamb as they continue their streak of winless postseasons under Mike McCarthy for another decade or so.

13. Miami Dolphins: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan

The Dolphins need help on the interior of both lines. They can address their O-line a little later.

14. Indianapolis Colts: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

The Colts need a lot of help, but a top-flight safety can help in run defense and pass coverage.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia

The Falcons don’t have to look too far to find the defender who can help them the most.

16. Arizona Cardinals: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

The Cardinals get an immediate starter in an area that has been a major issue.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Edge James Pearce, Tennessee

The Bengals fired highly thought-of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The next guy needs more players.

18. Seattle Seahawks: OL Tyler Booker, Alabama

The first guard off the board heads to the Pacific Northwest.

19. Houston Texans: OT Cameron Williams, Texas

C.J. Stroud’s production fell off in Year 2, so they need to surround him with better protection.

20. Denver Broncos: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

The running back position is on the rise, and Jeanty gives Bo Nix and the Broncos’ offense a big-time talent.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

The Bucs need some juice for their pass rush after going three seasons without a defender racking up more than 7.5 sacks.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Russell Wilson? Justin Fields? It’s time to find someone who can be a long-term answer.

23. Los Angeles Rams: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

The Rams have struggled to find reliable corners for a while, so it makes sense for them to take a corner with their top pick for the first time since 2006.

24. Green Bay Packers: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

In the NFC North, it is not a bad idea to tighten up the pass defense.

25. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

This is Jim Harbaugh’s type of player. He won’t put up Brock Bowers numbers as a rookie, but he’ll be a force.

26. Washington Commanders: DL Walter Nolen, Mississippi

Chances are Nolen will rise or fall based on how he fares at the Senior Bowl practices later this month.

27. Baltimore Ravens: OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Easier done than said, Aireontae Ersery is the selection.

28. Minnesota Vikings: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

The Vikings add a versatile safety who is a perfect fit for Brian Flores’ defense — assuming Flores is still around.

29. Buffalo Bills: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Josh Allen gets a little more help in the passing game ... not that he needs it.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: DL Derrick Harmon, Oregon

The Eagles continue to stock the defensive line to come at you in waves.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Patrick Mahomes has been doing it for years without much help from his offensive tackles.

32. Detroit Lions: Edge Mike Green, Marshall

With Aidan Hutchinson returning healthy next season, Green will have plenty of chances to light it up.

