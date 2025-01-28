Breaking down 49ers' unrestricted, restricted free-agent list

The 49ers will be busy this offseason.

In addition to looking outside the organization for upgrades, president of football operations/general manager John Lynch has a long list of impending 49ers free agents to address.

There are three types of NFL free agents — exclusive rights, restricted and unrestricted. Here is a breakdown of what each category means and which 49ers players fall into each bucket:

Exclusive rights free agent (ERFA)

Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

49ers' exclusive rights free agents:

DL Evan Anderson

DL Alex Barrett

LB Jalen Graham

DL Sam Okuayinonu

OL Austen Pleasants

TE Jake Tonges

TE Brayden Willis

Restricted free agent (RFA)

A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of the various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Restricted free agents:

RB Jordan Mason

LB Curtis Robinson

For all intents and purposes, ERFAs and RFAs will remain with the team as long the organization desires to retain them.

There are 24 players who are set to become unrestricted free agents with whom the 49ers might try to retain with consideration to the salary cap and quarterback Brock Purdy’s impending lucrative contract extension.

Unrestricted free agent (UFA):

Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.

Unrestricted free agents:

DL Javon Hargrave

CB Charvarius Ward

LB Dre Greenlaw

LB De’Vondre Campbell

CB Isaac Yiadom

OL Jon Feliciano

QB Joshua Dobbs

QB Brandon Allen

DL Kevin Givens

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

OL Aaron Banks

DL Khalil Davis

WR Chris Conley

TE Eric Saubert

P Pat O’Donnell

S Tashaun Gipson

CB Rock Ya-Sin

OL Ben Bartch

OL Charlie Heck

RB Patrick Taylor

CB Nick McCloud

OL Jaylon Moore

S Talanoa Hufanga

RB Elijah Mitchell

