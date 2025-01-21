How 49ers' 2025 NFL Draft selections are impacted by Darnold

The 49ers expect to have 10 selections in this year’s NFL draft, highlighted by the No. 11 overall pick.

And the standout play of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold appears to mean the 49ers will receive another compensatory pick at the end of the fourth round.

It should give the 49ers plenty of chances to add another strong draft class after getting major contributions from their rookies in 2024.

“We're really excited about this rookie class and that movement,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said after the regular season concluded. “We’ve got to continue to add to it. We think we'll have 10 with a comp pick. We need to continue to add to it.”

The 49ers' 10 projected picks should include three compensatory selections based on net losses during free agency last year.

The 49ers are expected to earn fourth-round compensatory picks at No. 137 and No. 138 for losing Darnold and defensive end Chase Young in free agency last year, per projections from OverTheCap.com.

The 49ers are also in line for another seventh-round pick (No. 254) as compensation for losing receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings in the offseason. He started all 17 games and led the Vikings to a 14-3 record while throwing for a career-high 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was chosen to the NFC Pro Bowl team.

Young signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. He registered 5.5 sacks while appearing in all 17 games.

McCloud signed with the Atlanta Falcons and caught a career-high 62 passes for 686 yards and one touchdown.

The 49ers also will receive a special compensatory pick at the end of the third round for losing former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans two years ago.

Of the 49ers’ 10 projected picks, five are expected to be within the first 111 selections in the draft.

The 49ers forfeited their fifth-round draft pick this year, as the NFL ruled they violated the league’s salary-cap rules due to an accounting error at the end of the 2022 season.

49ers projected draft picks

First round, No. 11

Second round, No. 43

Third round, No. 75

Third round, No. 99

Fourth round, No. 111

Fourth round, No. 137

Fourth round, No. 138

Sixth round, No. 188

Seventh round, No. 228

Seventh round, No. 254

