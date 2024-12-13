Where 49ers would pick in 2025 NFL Draft after brutal loss to Rams

With the 49ers' 2024 playoff hopes all but faded, the focus now turns toward San Francisco's 2025 NFL Draft positioning.

San Francisco's 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium originally moved the 49ers to the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Despite not playing on Sunday, San Francisco was again dealt another tough blow as the 49ers dropped even further in the draft order.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After Sunday's slate of games, San Francisco now drops two slots back to the No. 15 overall spot.

The 49ers haven't selected No. 15 overall since 1968, when San Francisco drafted three-time All-Pro center Forrest Blue out of Auburn University.

During coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch's tenures with the 49ers, San Francisco has made a top-20 selection five times. Here is who the 49ers have taken with those picks.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall, 2017)

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 9 overall, 2018)

Defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall, 2019)

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (No. 14 overall, 2020)

Quarterback Trey Lance (No. 3 overall, 2021)

Here is the updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Sunday's results:

1. New York Giants (2-12)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)

3. New England Patriots (3-11)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-11)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)

6. Tennessee Titans (3-11)

7. Cleveland Browns (3-11)

8. New York Jets (4-10)

9. Chicago Bears (4-9)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

11. Miami Dolphins (6-8)

12. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

13. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

12. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

15. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

16. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

17. Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

18. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

**

19. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

19. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

21. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

22. Washington Commanders (9-5)

23. Denver Broncos (9-5)

24. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

25. Houston Texans (9-5)

26. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

28. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)

29. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

32. Detroit Lions (12-2)

31. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast