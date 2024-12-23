Where 49ers would pick in 2025 NFL Draft after loss to Dolphins

With the 49ers eliminated from 2024 NFL playoff contention, the focus now turns toward San Francisco's standing in the 2025 draft order.

Following Sunday's tough 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, the 49ers moved from the No. 13 to No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The only team ahead of the 49ers in the 2025 draft order yet to play in Week 16 is the New Orleans Saints, who face the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" at Lambeau Field.

If New Orleans beats Green Bay, the 49ers would move up one spot to the No. 10 overall pick.

San Francisco last selected No. 11 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, selecting offensive tackle Anthony Davis out of Rutgers. Davis would go on to start 79 games for the 49ers, including eight playoff appearances, across six seasons.

During coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch's tenures with the 49ers, San Francisco has made a top-20 selection five times. Here is who the 49ers have taken with those picks.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall, 2017)

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 9 overall, 2018)

Defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall, 2019)

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (No. 14 overall, 2020)

Quarterback Trey Lance (No. 3 overall, 2021)

Here is the updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Sunday afternoon's slate of games:

1. New York Giants (2-13)

2.. New England Patriots (3-12)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

5. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (3-12)

7. Carolina Panthers (4-11)

8. New York Jets (4-11)

9. Chicago Bears (4-11)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-9)

12. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

13. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

14. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

15. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

16. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

17. Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

18. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

21. Houston Texans (9-6)

22. Denver Broncos (9-6)

23. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

24. Washington Commanders (10-5)

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

26. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

27. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

29. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

30. Minnesota Vikings (13l-2)

31. Detroit Lions (13-2)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)