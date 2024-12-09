Where 49ers would pick in 2025 NFL Draft after blowout win over Bears

The 49ers returned to their winning ways, walloping the Chicago Bears 38-13 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.

While the 49ers remain on the fringe of the NFC playoff picture with a 6-7 record, the win also dropped San Francisco lower in the 2025 NFL Draft order, from the No. 14 overall pick to No. 19.

The 49ers haven't selected No. 19 overall in over 50 years when they selected wide receiver Terry Beasley out of Auburn in the 1972 NFL Draft.

During coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch's tenures with the 49ers, San Francisco has made a top-20 selection five times. Here is who the 49ers have taken with those picks.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall, 2017)

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 9 overall, 2018)

Defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall, 2019)

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (No. 14 overall, 2020)

Quarterback Trey Lance (No. 3 overall, 2021)

The only four teams who have yet to play this week are the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is the updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 14's afternoon slate of games:

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)

2. New York Giants (2-11)

3. New England Patriots (3-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-10)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)

6. Tennessee Titans (3-10)

7. New York Jets (3-10)

8. Cleveland Browns (3-10)

9. Chicago Bears (4-9)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-8)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-8)

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

15. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

16. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

17. San Francisco 49ers (6-7)

18. Los Angeles Rams (7-6)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)

20. Washington Commanders (7-6)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

22. Denver Broncos (8-5)

23. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

24. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

25. Houston Texans (8-5)

26. Green Bay Packers (9-4)

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)

28. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)

29. Buffalo Bills (10-3)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)

31. Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)

32. Detroit Lions (12-1)

