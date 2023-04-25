2023 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Which QB will Panthers take?

The Carolina Panthers are a few days away from making their selection.

After trading with the Chicago Bears to grab the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the debates on who should go first have lasered in on quarterbacks.

Justin Fields leading the show in Chicago led the football world to deliberate top non-QB prospects, but Carolina’s search for a franchise signal caller has narrowed the options.

So, who will go No. 1 overall to the Panthers – barring a trade – in 2023? As the draft approaches, let’s take a look at the odds:

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

It was looking like a one-horse race earlier this week, but a former Kentucky QB has apparently started catching up.

As of April 15, Will Levis had +5000 odds to go first overall. That shifted to +2000 on Monday night and moved all the way down to +450 as of Tuesday morning.

Odds for Alabama’s Bryce Young have dipped from -2000 to -1250, still making him the resounding favorite to land with the Panthers.

Here’s what the odds say, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet (odds provided as of 9:50 a.m. ET on April 25):

QB Bryce Young, Alabama: -1250

QB Will Levis, Kentucky: +450

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State: +3300

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida: +6600

How many times has a quarterback been drafted No. 1 overall?

Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1967, 26 quarterbacks have been called first in the draft. That could increase to 27 in 2023.

Who was the last quarterback to be drafted No. 1 overall?

The 2022 draft saw the Jacksonville Jaguars take edge rusher Travon Walker with the first selection, but the year before that they snagged Trevor Lawrence as the most recent QB to be drafted No. 1 overall.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held throughout a three-day event from Thursday, April 27, to Saturday, April 29.

