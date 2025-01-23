‘Absolutely gutted': Ravens' Mark Andrews breaks silence after season-ending drop

Mark Andrews has broken his silence.

The Baltimore Ravens tight end made his first public comments since his season-ending dropped pass on a potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

"I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday," Andrews wrote on Instagram. "I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans."

The Ravens had pulled within two after Lamar Jackson connected with Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 1:33 remaining. On the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Jackson made the short pass to a wide open Andrews, who dropped the ball as he fell backward into the end zone.

The Ravens, who were looking to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season, were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick, losing 27-25.

The 29-year-old Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler who is the Ravens' career touchdowns leader with 51, also had a fumble midway through the fourth quarter after crossing into Bills territory with the Ravens trailing by five. It was Andrews' first lost fumble since 2019.

"Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me," Andrews wrote. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward."

Some Ravens fans flooded Andrews' Instagram account with resentful comments, including on his post for National Diabetes Awareness Month in November where Andrews discussed the monitoring system he uses to treat his Type 1 diabetes.

Bills fans then showed support for Andrews by launching a charitable drive, much like they did last year when their own field goal kicker Tyler Bass missed a crucial field goal in a season-ending loss. In honor of Andrews, fans raised over $100,000 in donations to Breakthrough T1D, an organization that aims to cure and improve the lives of those with Type 1 diabetes.

"I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days," Andrews wrote. "Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization.

"Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there’s still a lot of light in this world. I’m now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it."

