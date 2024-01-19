Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce as full-time head coach: Report

Antonio Pierce isn't leaving Las Vegas anytime soon.

The Raiders are working to give him the team's full-time head coaching job after he spent the second half of the 2023 season as its interim head coach, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported.

Interim no more: The #Raiders are working on a deal with Antonio Pierce to retain him as the 23rd head coach in franchise history, sources tell me and @RapSheet



After going 5-4 down the stretch, Pierce gets the full-time job, which is welcome news to many, including Maxx Crosby. pic.twitter.com/w8vaZgY1QV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Las Vegas turned to Pierce after it fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Nov. 1. The team had a 3-5 record at the time and handed the keys to Pierce as interim head coach for the final nine games.

Pierce turned things around in Las Vegas, leading the team to a 5-4 record down the stretch. The Raiders pummeled the New York Giants -- a team Pierce spent five seasons with as a player -- and beat the New York Jets to kick off Pierce's interim tenure. After three straight defeats, the Raiders then won three of four to close out the 2023 regular season and finish 8-9.

The move to keep Pierce comes two years after the Raiders opted to hire McDaniels as head coach over Rich Bisaccia, who served as interim head coach and got the team to the playoffs after Jon Gruden resigned in October 2021.

The Raiders are the second of eight teams to fill a head coaching vacancy this offseason. The New England Patriots were the first when they appointed Jerod Mayo as Bill Belichick's successor.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders are still searching for their next head coach.