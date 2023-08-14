Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook signing with the Jets, reports say

The New York Jets have made a splash just weeks before their 2023 season opener.

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook plans to sign with the Jets, according to multiple reports on Monday. Cook's deal with New York reportedly will be for one year and worth up to $8.6 million.

The reported move came shortly after a different AFC East team reeled in a big-name free agent at the running back position. The New England Patriots are expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry confirmed on Monday.

Cook, who turned 28 last week, is coming off his fourth straight Pro Bowl season. He posted 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries (4.4 average) in 17 games last season, adding 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

The Minnesota Vikings cut Cook in June after failing to work out a trade. The Vikings saved $9 million in cap space by parting ways with their former second-round pick.

Cook and Aaron Rodgers were on opposite sides of an NFC North rivalry for several years, but now they're joining forces on a Jets team that has its sights set on making a long-awaited trip back to the Super Bowl. The Jets haven't been to the Big Game since their first and only appearance in the team's 1968 championship season.

Rodgers already had several weapons on the outside in wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman Jr. And the addition of Cook gives New York an exciting 1-2 punch with second-year-pro Breece Hall in the backfield.

Cook and the Jets kick off their 2023 season against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 on Monday Night Football.

