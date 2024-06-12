Patriots officially retire Tom Brady's No. 12, reveal statue plans

The New England Patriots honored the legendary career of former quarterback Tom Brady in many ways Wednesday night.

More than 60,000 fans packed Gillette Stadium to witness Brady receive the red jacket and become the 35th person inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

But that's not all.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also announced during the ceremony that Brady's No. 12 has been officially retired and will never be worn again.

Furthermore, Kraft also noted that a statue of Brady will be built. It will be 12-feet tall and located in the plaza outside the Patriots Hall of Fame. The statue will be unveiled during the 2024 season.

Robert Kraft announces the retirement of @TomBrady's number 12. pic.twitter.com/9T66HB0kTc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 13, 2024

If there's one player in Patriots history deserving of all these honors, it's obviously Brady. He helped deliver six Super Bowl titles during his 20 seasons with the franchise from 2000 through 2019. He set many, many team and NFL records and provided Boston sports fans with some truly memorable moments.

His impact on the franchise, the region and the fans will last for generations.

Up next for Brady is a gold jacket from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, as soon as he's eligible in a few years.