Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce toss aside Justin Tucker's equipment during pregame warmups

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 .

The battle for field position in the AFC Championship Game began long before kickoff on Sunday.

During warmups on the field, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce tossed aside the equipment being used by Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Tucker was warming up near the end zone on the Chiefs side of the field when Mahomes kicked his tee that was set up. After Tucker put it back in place, Mahomes picked it up and tossed it.

Kelce reportedly told Tucker he had to move because Mahomes had to warm up, according to James Palmer of NFL Network, who shared video of the incidents on social media.

Kelce then tossed Tucker's tee, footballs and helmet towards the back of the end zone.

Former NFL players reacted to the incident on social media.

"Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beefing with Justin Tucker, THE GREATEST KICKER OF ALL TIME?!?" Robert Griffin III wrote on X.

"Justin Tucker set up on the Chiefs side of the field. Kickers have been doing this on purpose for years, trying to irritate," Rich Ohrnberger wrote. "Kelce and Mahomes did the right thing tossing his gear... should have tossed it further. Play stupid games, earn stupid prizes."

"Never seen another pro athlete act like this, the field is mutually shared by both teams out of respect for one another to get their work in. Looks like Tucker was their first. Don’t like this at all, bad look," former kicker Lawrence Tynes wrote.

This game seems destined for a last-second field goal attempt by Tucker.