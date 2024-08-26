A new signal caller is on the way to Green Bay.

The Packers on Monday agreed a deal to land Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

QB trade: Titans are sending QB Malik Willis to the Packers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick, per sources. Willis is likely to back up Jordan Love. pic.twitter.com/stzUJ7EvSc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Willis is expected to be the back up to Jordan Love, who recently signed a reported four-year extension worth $220 million that made him tied for the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history after his first full season.

A 2022 third-round pick by Tennessee, Willis was initially seen as one of the highlights from a rather barren QB class.

He appeared in eight games as a rookie but never played enough meaningful minutes, logging 276 throwing yards on 31 of 61 completions (50.8%), zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

His playing time shrunk further this past season with Will Levis entering the frame as the team's 2023 No. 33 overall selection.

Levis took over the QB1 role in Tennessee after completing 58.4% of his passes for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four picks across nine games as Ryan Tannehill was benched midway through the campaign.

With Willis on the way, Green Bay also has Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt on the depth chart behind Love. Tennessee, meanwhile, will roll with veteran Mason Rudolph as its QB2.

Willis, a dual-threat QB out of Liberty and initially projected as a mid-first round pick, gets drafted by the Tennessee Titans, 86th overall, in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.