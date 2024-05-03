Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to 1-year contract with Dolphins: Report

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Baltimore Ravens and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins pose for a photo following an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Md.

Odell Beckham Jr. is taking his talents to South Beach.

The former All-Pro wide receiver will join the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

For the #Dolphins and WR Odell Beckham Jr, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $8.25M, sources say. He took less than was offered elsewhere, but wanted the fit. https://t.co/q4nrPW8M6z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2024

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that it's a one-year, $3 million deal that can reach $8.25 million with incentives.

Beckham, 31, had made previous stops with the New York Giants (2014-18), Cleveland Browns (2019-21), Los Angeles Rams (2021) and Baltimore Ravens (2023).

Last season in Baltimore, Beckham totaled 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns. While he hasn't been able to reach the heights of his first three seasons as a Pro Bowler, the veteran still showed value as a vertical threat with league MVP Lamar Jackson. Beckham's 16.1 yards per reception last season was the highest mark of his career.

In Miami, OBJ won't be expected to do the heavy lifting. Mike McDaniel's offense is led by a pair of star receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Each player surpassed 1,000 receiving yards last season, and Hill's 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns led the NFL.

Beckham should contribute behind Hill and Waddle after Cedrick Wilson Jr., the Dolphins' No. 3 receiver in 2023, signed with the New Orleans Saints.

In addition to Beckham, the Dolphins added tight end Jonnu Smith and re-signed reserve wideouts Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft this offseason.

The biggest question for Miami going forward is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will enter the last year of his rookie contract in 2024. With the star-studded trio of Hill, Waddle and Beckham, it could be another career season for the 26-year-old QB.