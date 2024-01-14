NFL world roasts Cowboys for historic playoff loss to Packers

No No. 2 seed had lost to a No. 7 seed in the NFL playoffs. Then came the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas lost 48-32 at home to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round, a shocking result given the circumstances.
The Cowboys hadn't lost at home all season. In fact, their last home loss came in 2022 when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won in Week 1.
Green Bay, meanwhile, entered the game as the youngest team in the NFL led by redshirt rookie Jordan Love. But Love outshined Prescott under the lights to propel his team into the divisional round, where they will be at the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers.
From Love's performance to Dallas' routine collapse, here are the best reactions from the contest: