NFL Week 6 true or false: Jimmy G's days with 49ers numbered?

True or false: False
Tom Brady forgetting what down it was is going to get all the social media attention, but it was the sideline freakout that should raise some eyebrows.
It came after the Bucs committed three straight penalties to kill a promising drive and sent Brady over the edge.
For 20 years, Brady played on disciplined Bill Belichick football teams. Those teams did the little things right and that often is the difference between winning and losing.
The Bucs are the polar opposite. On the season, they have 25 offensive penalties for 220 yards. The Patriots have three for 17. The Bucs have committed 42 penalties, the most in the NFL, and their offensive line is the most-penalized unit in the NFL.
It has to be frustrating for Brady, who isn't used to watching drives get extended due to careless penalties by his team's defense.
Be that as it may, Brady left New England because he was tired of the Patriot Way. He didn't want to try and throw to a bunch of receivers who lack the ability to separate while being treated like everyone.
He wanted to throw to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. Injuries have zapped him of some of his weapons, but the Bucs still should be a force when at full health.
Watching Brady at age 43 forget the downs was tough. But that's 2020 in a nutshell. I put my dog's leash in the refrigerator yesterday. These things happen.
Brady and the Bucs will be fine.