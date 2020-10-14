Trending

NFL Week 6 true or false: Jimmy G's days with 49ers numbered?

Share

Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Herbert, the Steelers, Tom Brady and the Cowboys go under the microscope in the Week 5 edition of Josh Schrock's NFL overreactions.

6 photos
1/6

Week 5 of the NFL season (finally) came to a close Tuesday night when the COVID Tennessee Titans stomped the Buffalo Bills in Nashville. (Guess those illegal practices during a public health crisis paid off.)

Now more than a quarter way through the season we should, in theory, be able to more accurately judge what is for real and what's a mirage. 

The Chicago Bears keep winning. (How? No idea.) The 49ers keep losing games and players. A division favorite lost its quarterback, while a rookie signal-caller announced his arrival.

Every week of NFL action is full of overreactions. Have you seen the morning talk shows?

Anyway, let's get into the five opinions that are dominating the post-Week 5 rubble and whether or not they are true or false.

2/6

True or False: True

In four games as a starter, Justin Herbert is 0-4. Not one of those losses was his fault. They go on Anthony Lynn, the defense and the special teams. Classic Chargers.

He got 30 seconds notice before making his debut against the Chiefs and outplayed Patrick Mahomes. He outplayed Tom Brady through the first half two weeks later, and was the best quarterback on the field Monday night against Drew Brees and the Saints.

Through four games, Herbert has thrown for 1,195 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 68.8 percent of his passes. Those 1,195 yards are third-most through a quarterback's first four career games, trailing only Cam Newton and Andrew Luck.

Herbert has been great under pressure and has put the Chargers in a position to win every game he's started. On Monday against the Saints, he had a perfect 158.3 rating when given a clean pocket and threw a missile to Mike Williams to set up a game-winning field goal that Michael Badgley doinked.

Teams will adjust and there will be growing pains, but the rocket arm, mobility and decision-making give him the look of a star quarterback and Rookie of the Year favorite.

3/6

True or False: False

Starting with the obvious, the NFC East is a complete train wreck. The Cowboys are 2-3 and sit in first place. The Philadelphia Eagles have only beaten Nick Mullens, the Football Team shanked its young quarterback in favor of Kyle Allen and the New York Giants are an utter debacle.

Now, let's not disrespect Dak Prescott and act like all will be the same with Dalton at the trigger. The Cowboys' offensive line ranks 16th in pass-block win rate and the defense is among the worst in the NFL. Dak did a lot to mitigate what is a less-than-perfect roster.

But Dalton isn't Blaine Gabbert or Blake Bortles. He's a good NFL backup with Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup available to help shoulder the load.

The Cowboys can win the division at 8-8, maybe 7-9. That's where the season ends, though.

4/6

True or False: False

Yes, the Chiefs housed the Ravens in Week 3 and we have yet to see Lamar Jackson make it work when it really matters.

But the Steelers, despite their 4-0 record, haven't really shown us anything special through the early part of their season. They've beaten the Giants, Eagles, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans (combined record 3-15-1) and haven't looked impressive in any of their games.

For all the preseason hype over the Steelers' defense, the unit hasn't been everything that was expected. Yes, the run defense has been solid, other than getting gashed for a 74-yard touchdown by Miles Sanders on Sunday, but the pass defense is suspect.

The Steelers generate a lot of pressure but also blitz more than any team in the NFL. When they haven't been able to get home, the secondary has struggled to hold up its end of the bargain.

That won't work against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

It's still the Chiefs and everyone else in the AFC. But from what we've seen from the Steelers so far, the Ravens and New England Patriots with a healthy Cam Newton are bigger threats to the champs than Mike Tomlin's crew.

5/6

True or false: False

Tom Brady forgetting what down it was is going to get all the social media attention, but it was the sideline freakout that should raise some eyebrows.

It came after the Bucs committed three straight penalties to kill a promising drive and sent Brady over the edge.

For 20 years, Brady played on disciplined Bill Belichick football teams. Those teams did the little things right and that often is the difference between winning and losing.

The Bucs are the polar opposite. On the season, they have 25 offensive penalties for 220 yards. The Patriots have three for 17. The Bucs have committed 42 penalties, the most in the NFL, and their offensive line is the most-penalized unit in the NFL.

It has to be frustrating for Brady, who isn't used to watching drives get extended due to careless penalties by his team's defense.

Be that as it may, Brady left New England because he was tired of the Patriot Way. He didn't want to try and throw to a bunch of receivers who lack the ability to separate while being treated like everyone.

He wanted to throw to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. Injuries have zapped him of some of his weapons, but the Bucs still should be a force when at full health.

Watching Brady at age 43 forget the downs was tough. But that's 2020 in a nutshell. I put my dog's leash in the refrigerator yesterday. These things happen.

Brady and the Bucs will be fine.

6/6

Overreaction: False ... but maybe true

The 49ers entered the 2020 season hoping for Garoppolo to take a leap and prove he is the franchise quarterback Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch believed he was when they signed him to a $137.5 million contract prior to the 2018 season.

But 2020 was supposed to be the time for Garoppolo to make a leap and show he can be more than an average starting-caliber quarterback. Before injuring his ankle, Garoppolo had been unspectacular and the 49ers are sinking at 2-3 due to injuries and poor play.

The 49ers can move on from Garoppolo after the season relatively unscathed. They can cut him, clear $24 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.8 million dead cap hit in 2021 and a $1.4 million hit the season after.

If the 49ers move on from Garoppolo, they should have a number of potential replacement options, including Cam Newton, Sam Darnold, Matt Ryan, Dwayne Haskins and others.

With a roster they believe is ready to win now, the 49ers can't waste time on the wrong guy.

Garoppolo can, of course, still cement his role as a franchise quarterback by gutting through an injury and leading a banged-up 49ers team to a deep playoff run and making the jump many expected of him.

If he continues to wallow in mediocrity, the 49ers will cut bait with him and pivot the franchise away from the Garoppolo era much sooner than expected.

Share

More Photo Galleries

Meet 2023 All-Star Teacher Finalists
Meet 2023 All-Star Teacher Finalists
Redrafting the 2017 NBA Draft: Tatum is clear No. 1. The rest is debatable
Redrafting the 2017 NBA Draft: Tatum is clear No. 1. The rest is debatable
Players with most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB
Players with most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB
Best photos from raucous Warriors' 2022 championship parade
Best photos from raucous Warriors' 2022 championship parade
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us