NFL Week 6 true or false: Jimmy G's days with 49ers numbered?

Week 5 of the NFL season (finally) came to a close Tuesday night when the COVID Tennessee Titans stomped the Buffalo Bills in Nashville. (Guess those illegal practices during a public health crisis paid off.)

Now more than a quarter way through the season we should, in theory, be able to more accurately judge what is for real and what's a mirage.

The Chicago Bears keep winning. (How? No idea.) The 49ers keep losing games and players. A division favorite lost its quarterback, while a rookie signal-caller announced his arrival.

Every week of NFL action is full of overreactions. Have you seen the morning talk shows?

Anyway, let's get into the five opinions that are dominating the post-Week 5 rubble and whether or not they are true or false.