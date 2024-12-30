The 2024 NFL Week 18 schedule is live.

The league revealed the lineup following the conclusion of Sunday Night Football between the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons.

Saturday will kick off the action with two games, both in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns, while the Cincinnati Bengals will be at the Pittsburgh Steelers as the former pursues the final wild card spot in the AFC.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Eight games then form the early window on Sunday, chief among them being the New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers and Falcons are battling for the NFC South title, with the former holding the advantage heading into the finale.

Five games form the late window. The Miami Dolphins will look to beat the New York Jets on the road to stay alive in the AFC wild card race, but that will depend on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Denver Broncos on the road in a game that will transpire simultaneously. Denver just needs to win to get in.

Sunday Night Football will end the regular season on a colossal note as the Minnesota Vikings will be at the Detroit Lions. The winner between Sam Darnold and Jared Goff will earn the NFC North crown as well as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Here's the full slate with times and TV info: