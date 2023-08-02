NFL training camp fights: Tracking all the scuffles from preseason practices in 2023

Things can get heated in the summer.
No, we're not just talking about the feeling when you walk outside in the middle of a sunny day.
This is about football practice, where players -- sometimes even teammates -- can get into disagreements during drills and scrimmages. Every summer at training camps, there are several instances where punches are thrown and sides have to be separated.
Here's a tracker of all the major fights from training camp and preseason joint practices in 2023:
July 31: San Francisco 49ers
A huge fight broke out at 49ers practice on July 31 after Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles hit Elijah Mitchell at the end of a run. Other players reportedly involved included Tay Martin, Qwuantrezz Knight and more, though there was no video.
July 30: Browns' Ogbo Okoronkwo, James Hudson III
The Browns reportedly had two fights at their practice on July 30. The first was triggered when Okoronkwo slapped Hudson before being subsequently chased down as others got involved.
July 29: Panthers' C.J. Saunders, Larnel Coleman, Jordan Thomas
The Panthers had a skirmish early in the training camp when Jordan Thomas dragged down C.J. Saunders and several other players, including Larnell Coleman, became involved.
July 28-29: Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Jack Cochrane, Dicaprio Bootle
The Chiefs star tight end had multiple incidents early in training camp. On July 28, he got into a shoving match with Bootle. The very next day, after catching a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, Kelce threw a punch at Cochrane following some late contact.
July 25, 31: Lions' Jameson Williams, Starling Thomas V, Germain Ifedi
Thomas, an undrafted rookie cornerback, was involved in two incidents on July 25 and 31. First, Thomas and Ifedi were "shoving and wrestling to the ground" after a play, according to The Athletic's Colton Pouncy. The next week, Williams threw a punch at Thomas after the defender forced an incompletion and was vocal about it.
July 22: New York Jets
During the first open practice of training camp, the Jets had multiple fights break out. Luckily there were no injuries and things didn't escalate too far as cooler heads prevailed. Jermaine Johnson, Michael Clemons and Jeremy Ruckert were among the players involved, according to reporters on site.