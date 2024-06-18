It's almost time to break out the helmets and pads.

The 2024 training camp locations and report dates for all 32 NFL teams were released by the league on Tuesday.

The first players due to report to camp are the Baltimore Ravens' rookies, who will arrive at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland, on July 13.

Meanwhile, the state with the most training camp activity will be California, with six teams set to gear up for the new season in the Golden State.

Here's a full guide to this year's training camp locations and report dates:

What are the NFL training camp locations in 2024?

Here's where each team will hold training camp:

Arizona Cardinals: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

Atlanta Falcons: IBM Performance Field -- Flowery Branch, Georgia

Baltimore Ravens: Under Armour Performance Center -- Owings Mills, Maryland

Buffalo Bills: St. John Fisher University -- Rochester, New York

Carolina Panthers: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago Bears: PNC Center at Halas Hall -- Lake Forest, Illinois

Cincinnati Bengals: Kettering Health Practice Fields -- Cincinnati

Cleveland Browns: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus -- Berea, Ohio

Dallas Cowboys: Marriott Residence Inn -- Oxnard, California

Denver Broncos: Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit -- Englewood, Colorado

Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions Training Facility -- Allen Park, Michigan

Green Bay Packers: Nitschke Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Houston Texans: Houston Methodist Training Center -- Houston

Indianapolis Colts: Grand Park -- Westfield, Indiana

Jacksonville Jaguars: Miller Electric Center -- Jacksonville, Florida

Kansas City Chiefs: Missouri Western State University -- St. Joseph, Missouri

Las Vegas Raiders: Jack Hammett Sports Complex -- Costa Mesa, California

Los Angeles Chargers: The Bolt -- El Segundo, California

Los Angeles Rams: Loyola Marymount University -- Los Angeles

Miami Dolphins: Baptist Health Training Complex -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Minnesota Vikings: TCO Performance Center -- Eagan, Minnesota

New England Patriots: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

New Orleans Saints: University of California, Irvine -- Irvine, California

New York Giants: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

New York Jets: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center -- Florham Park, New Jersey

Philadelphia Eagles: NovaCare Complex -- Philadelphia

Pittsburgh Steelers: Saint Vincent College -- Latrobe, Pennsylvania

San Francisco 49ers: SAP Performance Facility -- Santa Clara, California

Seattle Seahawks: Virginia Mason Athletic Center -- Renton, Washington

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: AdventHealth Training Center -- Tampa, Florida

Tennessee Titans: Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park -- Nashville, Tennessee

Washington Commanders: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park -- Ashburn, Virginia

When do NFL training camps start in 2024?

Here's a look at when rookie and veteran players from each team are due to report for camp:

Arizona Cardinals

Rookies: July 23

Veterans: July 23

Atlanta Falcons

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 24

Baltimore Ravens

Rookies: July 13

Veterans: July 20

Buffalo Bills

Rookies: July 16

Veterans: July 23

Carolina Panthers

Rookies: July 19

Veterans: July 23

Chicago Bears

Rookies: July 16

Veterans: July 19

Cincinnati Bengals

Rookies: July 20

Veterans: July 23

Cleveland Browns

Rookies: July 22

Veterans: July 23

Dallas Cowboys

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 24

Denver Broncos

Rookies: July 17

Veterans: July 23

Detroit Lions

Rookies: July 20

Veterans: July 23

Green Bay Packers

Rookies: July 17

Veterans: July 21

Houston Texans

Rookies: July 17

Veterans: July 17

Indianapolis Colts

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 24

Jacksonville Jaguars

Rookies: July 19

Veterans: July 23

Kansas City Chiefs

Rookies: July 16

Veterans: July 20

Las Vegas Raiders

Rookies: July 21

Veterans: July 23

Los Angeles Chargers

Rookies: July 16

Veterans: July 23

Los Angeles Rams

Rookies: July 23

Veterans: July 23

Miami Dolphins

Rookies: July 16

Veterans: July 23

Minnesota Vikings

Rookies: July 21

Veterans: July 23

New England Patriots

Rookies: July 19

Veterans: July 23

New Orleans Saints

Rookies: July 16

Veterans: July 23

New York Giants

Rookies: July 16

Veterans: July 23

New York Jets

Rookies: July 18

Veterans: July 23

Philadelphia Eagles

Rookies: July 23

Veterans: July 23

Pittsburgh Steelers

Rookies: July 24

Veterans: July 24

San Francisco 49ers

Rookies: July 16

Veterans: July 23

Seattle Seahawks

Rookies: July 17

Veterans: July 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookies: July 22

Veterans: July 23

Tennessee Titans

Rookies: July 23

Veterans: July 23

Washington Commanders

Rookies: July 18

Veterans: July 23

When does the NFL preseason start in 2024?

The 2024 preseason slate will open with the Hall of Fame Game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans on Thursday, Aug. 1.

When does the 2024 NFL season start?

The opening contest of the 2024 NFL season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, when the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Ravens.

