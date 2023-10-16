NFL trade deadline candidates: Danielle Hunter, Jerry Jeudy and 7 others who could be moved

It's time for NFL teams to start making tough decisions.

Through six weeks, some clubs have clearly emerged as Super Bowl contenders, while others have sunk to the bottom of the standings.

The 2023 trade deadline is set for Halloween -- Oct. 31 -- at 4 p.m. ET. Before spooky season ends, teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will try to load up, while teams like the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots could auction off some players.

With that in mind, here are nine players who could be traded at the deadline and where they might be relocated:

Danielle Hunter, Vikings OLB

Why Minnesota would trade him: Hunter could be the biggest name on the move this month. The star pass-rusher is in the final season of a five-year deal. Hunter will turn 29 later this month, which means he's still in line for a hefty long-term deal next offseason. Since the Vikings appear to be on the verge of a rebuild, this would be a quick way to jumpstart the process.

Who could target him: Detroit is another ideal trade partner for Hunter, but it's unlikely that Minnesota trades him within the NFC North. The Seattle Seahawks have been searching for pass-rushing help over the last few years, and Hunter would solve their problem. The Indianapolis Colts make sense, too -- with quarterback Anthony Richardson just beginning his rookie deal, the team has plenty of money to hand out.

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos WR

Why Denver would trade him: Jeudy has been good, but not great, since he was drafted in the first round in 2020. Now with new leadership in Sean Payton, it could be time for a change of scenery. The Alabama alum will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2024 as he's in line for a contract extension this offseason. Trading Jeudy this month would be maximizing his value, especially if he isn't in Denver's long-term plans.

Who could target him: Plenty of teams could use a productive young receiver like Jeudy. The Carolina Panthers immediately stand out as fellow Alabama product Bryce Young has struggled with limited weapons to begin his rookie season. C.J. Stroud, another rookie quarterback, could also benefit if his Houston Texans can acquire Jeudy to pair with breakout receiver Nico Collins.

Brian Burns, Panthers OLB

Why Carolina would trade him: Last year at the deadline, the Panthers reportedly turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns involving two first-rounders and a second-rounder. That's one that Carolina would obviously like to have back, but it would be justified if it had extended the young star over the summer. Instead, the Panthers let Burns play out the last year of his rookie deal. With the aforementioned Young struggling, it's time to stockpile as many draft picks as possible -- especially since Carolina doesn't have its own first-round pick in 2024.

Who could target him: Look no further than the Detroit Lions. The upstart team has raced out to a 5-1 start to the season, with Dan Campbell leading the charge for a team poised to make the postseason. Adding Burns alongside second-year standout Aidan Hutchinson would elevate the Lions even higher -- potentially into the top tier of the NFC with the 49ers and Eagles.

Yannick Ngakoue, Bears DE

Why Chicago would trade him: Ngakoue is an NFL journeyman. He's played for six teams since 2019, yet he's been relatively productive at every stop. The former third-rounder signed a one-year deal with the Bears in August. With two sacks and 14 tackles through six weeks, Ngakoue is clearly capable of being a rotational pass-rusher. The rebuilding Bears would be wise to auction him off to the highest bidder -- even if that bidder only offers a mid-round pick.

Who could target him: The Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted Ngakoue in 2016, could reunite with their former Pro Bowler. Ngakoue's best years came in Jacksonville, albeit under a different regime. The 49ers, with their multitude of weapons, could also use Ngakoue to rotate in at defensive end with Clelin Ferrell and Drake Jackson.

Adoree’ Jackson, Giants CB

Why New York would trade him: Jackson is in the final year of his contract -- are you sensing the theme here yet? On top of that, the Giants have a first-round rookie cornerback in Deonte Banks who needs all the playing time he can get. Jackson has been the Giants' primary corner, playing 92% of snaps this season. With New York struggling at 1-5, it might be time to pull the plug on this season.

Who could target him: The Buffalo Bills, who just defeated Jackson's squad on Sunday Night Football, are an ideal suitor with their secondary banged up. Tre'Davious White is out for the season, leaving Buffalo thin against high-powered passing offenses like Miami and Kansas City.

Kendrick Bourne, Patriots WR

Why New England would trade him: After falling to 1-5, Bill Belichick needs to look at the bigger picture. The Patriots have a brutal schedule, which puts their odds at a turnaround at slim to none. Bourne, you guessed it, is in the last year of his deal. He's been one of the few offensive difference-makers for New England, but he likely isn't in the long-term plans, so it makes sense to give extra snaps to young wideouts Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte.

Who could target him: Bourne has played with six different quarterbacks in his career -- Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Brian Hoyer, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard. It's time to let him play with Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs badly need reliable receivers beyond Travis Kelce, and Bourne fits the bill. He's clearly not a star, but Bourne would be an upgrade over many of the young wideouts that Kansas City is playing right now.

Mecole Hardman, Jets WR

Why New York would trade him: There have been rumors of discontent with Hardman barely seeing the field this season. He's played just 10% of offensive snaps through Week 6 after signing as a free agent. At this point, it's clear that he doesn't fit into the Jets' plans and both sides would benefit from a swift break-up.

Who could target him: The easiest solution could be sending Hardman back to Kansas City, where he played his first four seasons. Another option could be the Miami Dolphins, who don't necessarily need another receiver but seem hellbent on acquiring all of the league's fastest players. Hardman, who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, could feel right at home alongside former teammate Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders WR

Why Las Vegas would trade him: Things haven't worked out for Renfrow since Josh McDaniels was hired in 2022. He posted 103 catches, 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, but his production has fallen off a cliff over the past two seasons. With Davante Adams and now Jakobi Meyers ahead of him on the depth chart, Renfrow has played less than half of the Raiders' offensive snaps this season.

Who could target him: The Patriots and Colts could use as many receivers as possible. New England is always looking for cheap talent, and Renfrow wouldn't cost much at all. Indianapolis, meanwhile, is likely pleased with third-round rookie Josh Downs' progress behind Michael Pittman. But taking a flyer on Renfrow isn't a bad idea when you have a rookie quarterback who will eventually return from injury.

Zach Ertz, Cardinals TE

Why Arizona would trade him: The rebuild is underway and Ertz is one of the few veterans who hasn't been shipped away by new GM Monti Ossenfort. Ertz, who turns 33 in November, has put together a solid start to the season, but this could be the last moment for Arizona to get anything of value for him. Second-year tight end Trey McBridge needs to play more and trading Ertz is the easiest way to accomplish that.

Who could target him: Jerry Jones has an affinity for tight ends, so don't rule out the Dallas Cowboys. The Pittsburgh Steelers, with Pat Freiermuth battling injuries and the offense struggling, could also be in the market. It won't cost much, but Ertz could be a decent addition.