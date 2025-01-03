When do the NFL playoffs start? Schedule and start date for the postseason

The NFL playoffs are upon us.

There are just 16 games left in the 2024 regular season, and then the march to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX will officially commence.

Twelve teams have already punched their ticket to the playoffs, while two more spots — one in each conference — are still up for grabs.

With just one week remaining in the regular season, here's a quick look at when the NFL playoffs will kick off.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

This year's playoffs will begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, with the start of Super Wild Card Weekend.

NFL wild card schedule

There will be six wild card games from Saturday, Jan. 11, through Monday, Jan. 13.

The full schedule for the games will be announced sometime after the Vikings-Lions showdown — this year's regular season finale — concludes on NBC and Peacock.

Since the NFL first introduced a Monday night wild card game in the 2021 season, the league has scheduled two games for the Saturday of Super Wild Card Weekend, three for Sunday and one for Monday. The full list of game times and networks have not yet been announced for this year's wild card round.

NFL divisional round schedule

The divisional round will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19.

Saturday, Jan. 18

AFC/NFC divisional matchup: 4:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA

AFC/NFC divisional matchup: 8:15 p.m. ET, TV TBA

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC/NFC divisional matchup: 3 p.m. ET, TV TBA

AFC/NFC divisional matchup: 6:30 p.m. ET, TV TBA

NFL conference championship schedule

Both conference championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Sunday, Jan. 26

NFC Championship Game: Time TBA, FOX

AFC Championship Game: Time TBA, CBS

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl LIX will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Super Bowl LIX: Time TBA, FOX

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show