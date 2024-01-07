Trending
NFL Playoffs

NFL playoff schedule: Bracket, matchups, TV info

The NFL playoffs are set to begin on Saturday and end with the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

By Mike Gavin

Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes
USA TODAY

Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes will look to lead their teams to the Super Bowl.

And then there were 14.

That's the number of NFL teams that are headed to the NFL postseason, which begins next week. The regular season concluded Sunday, with the final division titles and last playoff berths determined during a thrilling 14-game slate.

Joining the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs as division winners were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and either the Buffalo Bills or Miami Dolphins, who play for the AFC East title on Sunday Night Football.

Clinching a wild-card spot alongside the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams were the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

The AFC wild-card matchups will be determined by the outcome of Sunday's Dolphins-Bills game. The NFC wild-card matchups are set, with the top-seeded 49ers receiving a bye:

NFC Wild-Card Matchups

AFC Wild Card Matchups (if Dolphins defeat Bills)

  • No. 7 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Miami Dolphins
  • No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs
  • No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans

AFC Wild Card Matchups (if Bills defeat Dolphins)

  • No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers defeat No. 2 Buffalo Bills
  • No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs
  • No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans

Each team will soon begin what they hope is a long playoff run that ends in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Here is the schedule for the NFL playoffs.

WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan 13.

TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

TBD vs. TBD, Peacock

Sunday, Jan. 14

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 14

TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 20

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Jan. 21

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC championship, 3 p.m. ET, CBS

NFL championship, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX

SUPER BOWL LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11 - at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

