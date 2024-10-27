Trending
NFL players celebrate Halloween with costumes entering stadiums for Week 8

Here are all the best costumes that NFL players wore to the stadium on Sunday.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Happy Halloween!

With the spooky holiday set for Thursday, Oct. 31, NFL players across the country are using Sunday as their chance to dress up.

Some players showed up for Week 8 with a scary look. Others opted to honor their favorite movie or television characters. But none stood out more than Myles Garrett.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, worked with Mike Castro of Madness FX to design "The Terminator" mask that he wore ahead of the game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check out the details and the full look from the reigning Defensive Player of the Year:

While Garrett was the standout on Sunday, plenty of other players put in work to perfect their looks.

Here are all the best Halloween costumes from NFL stars in 2024:

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions – Spiderman

Daniel Ekuale, Patriots – Michael Myers

Keion White, Patriots – Julius from "Everybody Hates Chris" (actor Terry Crews)

Julian Blackmon, Colts – Beetlejuice

