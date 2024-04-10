How much is each NFL draft pick worth? Breaking down Jimmy Johnson's trade value chart

Among all the important numbers associated with the NFL draft, some of the most important came from Jimmy Johnson.
In the 1990s, the Hall of Fame head coach devised a numerical system for evaluating draft trades. Top picks were worth more points, and the values got lower the closer they got to Mr. Irrelevant.
Let’s take a look at Johnson’s system and how teams could use it to evaluate the 2024 NFL Draft:
Jimmy Johnson’s draft value trade chart
Under Johnson’s system, the top overall pick is worth 3,000 points. That means if any team were to offer the Chicago Bears a trade package for the No. 1 pick and the chance to select quarterback Caleb Williams, the picks in the offer would have to exceed a combined value of 3,000 points.
The No. 2 (2,600) and No. 3 (2,200) picks are the only other selections worth more than 2,000 points. All picks Nos. 1-16 are worth 1,000 points or more and all picks Nos. 1-100 are worth 100 points or more.
The original chart doesn’t fully work in 2024. Johnson created his system before conditional draft picks could be traded, so it only has values for the first 224 selections in a draft. This year, there will be 257.
The system was also created at a time where rookie contracts were different. The 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement created a new rookie wage scale where top picks did not cost as much, inherently making them a greater value for the teams.
Lastly, not all draft trades are limited to picks. Players are often traded for draft picks, so teams will need to use their own judgment in gauging how much those actual players are worth compared to the pick values.
Other models have been developed over the last three decades to account for the changes to the NFL since Johnson first created his chart.
Full draft value chart breakdown
Here is the value of each pick under Johnson’s chart:
Round 1
|Pick
|Value
|1
|3,000
|2
|2,600
|3
|2,200
|4
|1,800
|5
|1,700
|6
|1,600
|7
|1,500
|8
|1,400
|9
|1,350
|10
|1,300
|11
|1,250
|12
|1,200
|13
|1,150
|14
|1,100
|15
|1,050
|16
|1,000
|17
|950
|18
|900
|19
|875
|20
|850
|21
|800
|22
|780
|23
|760
|24
|740
|25
|720
|26
|700
|27
|680
|28
|660
|29
|640
|30
|620
|31
|600
|32
|590
Round 2
|Pick
|Value
|33
|580
|34
|560
|35
|550
|36
|540
|37
|530
|38
|520
|39
|510
|40
|500
|41
|490
|42
|480
|43
|470
|44
|460
|45
|450
|46
|440
|47
|430
|48
|420
|49
|410
|50
|400
|51
|390
|52
|380
|53
|370
|54
|360
|55
|350
|56
|340
|57
|330
|58
|320
|59
|310
|60
|300
|61
|292
|62
|284
|63
|276
|64
|270
Round 3
|Pick
|Value
|65
|265
|66
|260
|67
|255
|68
|250
|69
|245
|70
|240
|71
|235
|72
|230
|73
|225
|74
|220
|75
|215
|76
|210
|77
|205
|78
|200
|79
|195
|80
|190
|81
|185
|82
|180
|83
|175
|84
|170
|85
|165
|86
|160
|87
|155
|88
|150
|89
|145
|90
|140
|91
|136
|92
|132
|93
|128
|94
|124
|95
|120
|96
|116
Round 4
|Pick
|Value
|97
|112
|98
|108
|99
|104
|100
|100
|101
|96
|102
|92
|103
|88
|104
|86
|105
|84
|106
|82
|107
|80
|108
|78
|109
|76
|110
|74
|111
|72
|112
|70
|113
|68
|114
|66
|115
|64
|116
|62
|117
|60
|118
|58
|119
|56
|120
|54
|121
|52
|122
|50
|123
|49
|124
|48
|125
|47
|126
|46
|127
|45
|128
|44
Round 5
|Pick
|Value
|129
|43
|130
|42
|131
|41
|132
|40
|133
|39.5
|134
|39
|135
|38.5
|136
|38
|137
|37.5
|138
|37
|139
|36.5
|140
|36
|141
|35.5
|142
|35
|143
|34.5
|144
|34
|145
|33.5
|146
|33
|147
|32.6
|148
|32.3
|149
|31.8
|150
|31.4
|151
|31
|152
|30.6
|153
|30.2
|154
|29.8
|155
|29.4
|156
|29
|157
|28.6
|158
|28.2
|159
|27.8
|160
|27.4
Round 6
|Pick
|Value
|161
|27
|162
|26.6
|163
|26.2
|164
|25.8
|165
|25.4
|166
|25
|167
|24.6
|168
|24.2
|169
|23.8
|170
|23.4
|171
|23
|172
|22.6
|173
|22.2
|174
|21.8
|175
|21.4
|176
|21
|177
|20.6
|178
|20.2
|179
|19.8
|180
|19.4
|181
|19
|182
|18.6
|183
|18.2
|184
|17.8
|185
|17.4
|186
|17
|187
|16.6
|188
|16.2
|189
|15.8
|190
|15.4
|191
|15
|192
|14.6
Round 7
|Pick
|Value
|193
|14.2
|194
|13.8
|195
|13.4
|196
|13
|197
|12.6
|198
|12.2
|199
|11.8
|200
|11.4
|201
|11
|202
|10.6
|203
|10.2
|204
|9.8
|205
|9.4
|206
|9
|207
|8.6
|208
|8.2
|209
|7.8
|210
|7.4
|211
|7
|212
|6.6
|213
|6.2
|214
|5.8
|215
|5.4
|216
|5
|217
|4.6
|218
|4.2
|219
|3.8
|220
|3.4
|221
|3
|222
|2.6
|223
|2.3
|224
|2