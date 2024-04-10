How much is each NFL draft pick worth? Breaking down Jimmy Johnson's trade value chart

Among all the important numbers associated with the NFL draft, some of the most important came from Jimmy Johnson.

In the 1990s, the Hall of Fame head coach devised a numerical system for evaluating draft trades. Top picks were worth more points, and the values got lower the closer they got to Mr. Irrelevant.

Let’s take a look at Johnson’s system and how teams could use it to evaluate the 2024 NFL Draft:

Jimmy Johnson’s draft value trade chart

Under Johnson’s system, the top overall pick is worth 3,000 points. That means if any team were to offer the Chicago Bears a trade package for the No. 1 pick and the chance to select quarterback Caleb Williams, the picks in the offer would have to exceed a combined value of 3,000 points.

The No. 2 (2,600) and No. 3 (2,200) picks are the only other selections worth more than 2,000 points. All picks Nos. 1-16 are worth 1,000 points or more and all picks Nos. 1-100 are worth 100 points or more.

The original chart doesn’t fully work in 2024. Johnson created his system before conditional draft picks could be traded, so it only has values for the first 224 selections in a draft. This year, there will be 257.

The system was also created at a time where rookie contracts were different. The 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement created a new rookie wage scale where top picks did not cost as much, inherently making them a greater value for the teams.

Lastly, not all draft trades are limited to picks. Players are often traded for draft picks, so teams will need to use their own judgment in gauging how much those actual players are worth compared to the pick values.

Other models have been developed over the last three decades to account for the changes to the NFL since Johnson first created his chart.

Full draft value chart breakdown

Here is the value of each pick under Johnson’s chart:

Round 1

Pick Value 1 3,000 2 2,600 3 2,200 4 1,800 5 1,700 6 1,600 7 1,500 8 1,400 9 1,350 10 1,300 11 1,250 12 1,200 13 1,150 14 1,100 15 1,050 16 1,000 17 950 18 900 19 875 20 850 21 800 22 780 23 760 24 740 25 720 26 700 27 680 28 660 29 640 30 620 31 600 32 590

Round 2

Pick Value 33 580 34 560 35 550 36 540 37 530 38 520 39 510 40 500 41 490 42 480 43 470 44 460 45 450 46 440 47 430 48 420 49 410 50 400 51 390 52 380 53 370 54 360 55 350 56 340 57 330 58 320 59 310 60 300 61 292 62 284 63 276 64 270

Round 3

Pick Value 65 265 66 260 67 255 68 250 69 245 70 240 71 235 72 230 73 225 74 220 75 215 76 210 77 205 78 200 79 195 80 190 81 185 82 180 83 175 84 170 85 165 86 160 87 155 88 150 89 145 90 140 91 136 92 132 93 128 94 124 95 120 96 116

Round 4

Pick Value 97 112 98 108 99 104 100 100 101 96 102 92 103 88 104 86 105 84 106 82 107 80 108 78 109 76 110 74 111 72 112 70 113 68 114 66 115 64 116 62 117 60 118 58 119 56 120 54 121 52 122 50 123 49 124 48 125 47 126 46 127 45 128 44

Round 5

Pick Value 129 43 130 42 131 41 132 40 133 39.5 134 39 135 38.5 136 38 137 37.5 138 37 139 36.5 140 36 141 35.5 142 35 143 34.5 144 34 145 33.5 146 33 147 32.6 148 32.3 149 31.8 150 31.4 151 31 152 30.6 153 30.2 154 29.8 155 29.4 156 29 157 28.6 158 28.2 159 27.8 160 27.4

Round 6

Pick Value 161 27 162 26.6 163 26.2 164 25.8 165 25.4 166 25 167 24.6 168 24.2 169 23.8 170 23.4 171 23 172 22.6 173 22.2 174 21.8 175 21.4 176 21 177 20.6 178 20.2 179 19.8 180 19.4 181 19 182 18.6 183 18.2 184 17.8 185 17.4 186 17 187 16.6 188 16.2 189 15.8 190 15.4 191 15 192 14.6

Round 7