NFC outlasts AFC in Pro Bowl Games showcasing soon-to-be Olympic sport of flag football

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 04: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints, and Head coach Eli Manning of the NFC wait to receive their trophies after defeating the AFC 64-59 during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 04, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill catching a pass over the middle and flashing world-class speed on the way to scoring a touchdown.

Receiver Keenan Allen taking a lateral from C.J. Stroud, juking a defender to buy time before throwing across the field to tight end Evan Engram in the left corner of the end zone.

The Pro Bowl Games concluded Sunday with NFC and AFC stars competing in a flag football game that gave fans and a national television audience glimpses of what the soon-to-be Olympic sport could look like with such highly skilled athletes on the field.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The NFC defeated the AFC 64-59 at Camping World Stadium, with the final score determined by combining points from Sunday's game with those accumulated by each conference over two days of skills challenges.

This was the second year for a reimagined format that replaced the traditional Pro Bowl tackle football game, which waned in popularity over the past decade.

Players and an announced crowd of 55,709 seemed to enjoy what has become largely a made-for-TV event.

Flag football has been added to the Olympic program for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, and the NFL is exploring the possibility of allowing its players an opportunity to be part of Team USA when the sport debuts in four years.

Hill and Patrick Mahomes are the biggest stars who have said they would be interested in playing for Team USA.

Baker Mayfield came off the bench in the second half to win most valuable offensive player honors. Eli Manning coached the NFC, defeating older brother Peyton Manning, who also was on the losing side as coach of the AFC a year ago in Las Vegas.

We had the exclusive opportunity to sit down with Mr. Olympics himself, Snoop Dogg, to share his ultimate dream team in flag football for the 2028 Olympics.