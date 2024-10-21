Trending
New York Jets

Jets' Xavier Newman suffers scary neck injury vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football

In a terrifying moment during 'Sunday Night Football' Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman was put on a stretcher and carted off the field in Pittsburgh

By NBC New York Staff

Share
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets guard Xavier Newman (65) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Imagn Images

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets guard Xavier Newman (65) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

New York Jets offensive lineman Xavier Newman suffered a terrifying injury during the "Sunday Night Football" game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh and had to be carted off the field.

Newman was injured while taking a hit from a block after the Steelers caught an interception in the third quarter of the game at Acrisure Stadium.

The NFL reports Newman suffered a neck injury and needed to be stabilized on a backboard and taken off the field on a cart. NBC Sports' Melissa Stark reported Newman had movement in his limbs.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Newman was taken by paramedics to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center four miles from the stadium, for evaluation, according to Mike Tirico during the NBC broadcast.

He is in his second season with the Jets.

This article tagged under:

New York JetsNFL
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us