Parsons calls out Kittle for making things ‘personal' with NSFW shirt

In a salute to the legendary image of former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, Kittle sported a t-shirt under his jersey on Sunday night that read "F--k Dallas."

On Monday's episode of "The Edge with Micah Parsons," the Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher voiced his displeasure with Kittle's gesture while vowing that he and the 49ers would pay for making things "personal."

"George Kittle had three touchdowns on us, and he posted this thing to IG [Instagram]. He said, 'F Dallas,' " Parsons said on his podcast. "I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be. Kittle's my guy, but I'm going to say this. Laugh now, cry later. We got something for that. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust. And we gonna put it just like that. I ain't going to put too much on it.

"You going to make it personal? We can make it personal."

After a long stretch where these two teams saw their rivalry hit a bit of dormancy, the feud has been reignited and is as strong as ever after clashing on the prime-time stage in three consecutive seasons.

While Kittle's wardrobe choice may have been blunt, it was also something that once upon a time would have been considered par for the course in this bitter rivalry between the two storied franchises.

If Parsons and the Cowboys are to make good on the edge rushers' declaration of revenge, their first goal should be addressing their inability to contain Kittle.

In his last two games against Dallas, Kittle has torched the Cowboys' defense to the tune of eight receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

If the Cowboys were to see the 49ers again this season, it would have to be in the playoffs, with Parsons' comments adding yet another layer of intrigue to what is already a blockbuster matchup anytime these two teams take the field together.

