How the Dolphins saved Florida from a winless football weekend

It was a tough weekend for football in Florida.

Professional and college teams couldn't get a win all weekend, as NFL, FBS and FCS teams from the Sunshine State went a combined 0-11.

To avoid a total winless weekend, the state puts its hopes in the Miami Dolphins, who were on the West Coast for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Co. came through, propelling the Dolphins to a 23-15 victory and finally getting Florida in the win column.

The losing started on Saturday, where nine of Florida's 10 Division I football teams lost. No. 4 Miami suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Georgia Tech, and it only got worse from there. Florida, Florida State, UCF, South Florida, Florida Atlantic, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M and Stetson also picked up losses on Saturday.

Florida International was the only Division I team from the state to be spared on Saturday, as the Panthers had an off week.

The Sunshine State struggles continued on Sunday with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing home games to the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

That put the pressure on the Dolphins, who were 2-6 on the year and on a three-game skid heading to L.A. The team picked up a crucial road win to keep their AFC playoff hopes alive and save Florida from an 0-12 football weekend.

Florida did much better off the gridiron over the weekend. The Florida Panthers earned a shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday before the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat won on the court on Sunday.