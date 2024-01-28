‘Lamar Jackson is unreal': Social media goes wild after Ravens QB catches his own pass

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens catches his own pass after it was tipped during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Md.

Lamar Jackson is doing it all for the Baltimore Ravens.

The MVP quarterback, starting his first AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, had everyone shaking their heads on Sunday.

During the second quarter, Jackson threw a pass to his left that was batted down at the line of scrimmage. With the ball floating through the air, the Chiefs appeared poised for an interception. That was until Jackson made a play of his own.

The Ravens quarterback turned into a wide receiver, outrunning the defenders to catch his own pass and run for a 13-yard gain.

Lamar Jackson ➡️ Lamar Jackson.



(via NFL, CBS)pic.twitter.com/YQIBG6Ai6K — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 28, 2024

Understandably, social media was stunned by Jackson's innovative play. It's not often that a quarterback catches his own pass and then runs for a first-down...

Lamar Jackson is insane 😂😂😅 — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) January 28, 2024

Nah, WHATTT?!!! We’re watching greatness. MAGICIANS OF THE GAME — Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) January 28, 2024

Holy **^% — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 28, 2024

EVEN LAMAR CAN'T BELIEVE IT 🤣 pic.twitter.com/972PqWMKH1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 28, 2024

lamar jackson rn pic.twitter.com/VTyfOzv2Y2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2024

LAMAR!!! THAT WAS THE GREATEST PLAY OF ALL TOME — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 28, 2024

That's one of the wildest plays I've ever seen



Lamar caught his own pass and turned an INT into an explosive gain. Unhinged game — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 28, 2024

Lamar Jackson to Lamar Jackson… — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) January 28, 2024

Lamar Jackson is unreal. pic.twitter.com/HZvoFxlF2o — Dalton Pence (@dpence_) January 28, 2024

Several users quickly thought back to Super Bowl XLVI, when Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was caught saying '"My husband can not f------ throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."

Gisele in shambles. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 28, 2024

Gisele: Tom can’t throw and catch the ball himself



Lamar:

pic.twitter.com/onGfQhCwdJ — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) January 28, 2024

So Lamar Jackson *can* throw and catch the ball at the same time, huh? — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) January 28, 2024

Despite Jackson's miraculous play, Baltimore are struggling to move the ball against Kansas City's defense. The Chiefs lead 17-7 at halftime, with just 30 minutes to play before an AFC champion is crowned.