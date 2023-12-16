Jets' Aaron Rodgers could be cleared to play in Week 16, report says

Could it actually happen?

New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers reportedly is likely to be medically cleared to play in Week 16, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday, citing sources.

After recently being cleared to practice, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely to be medically cleared to play this week upcoming, league sources told ESPN.https://t.co/3xeoLRJSbB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Being cleared to play doesn't mean Rodgers will take the field when the Jets host the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.

Rodgers and the Jets still need to come together to discuss if his return next Sunday is the next step they want to take, the report added.

Such a return may hinge on the Jets' result at the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Zach Wilson returned as the starter and shined last time out, but the AFC West-leading Dolphins are 9-4 and looking to bounce back after blowing a late lead at home to Tennessee on Monday.

The Jets, meanwhile, are on the outside looking in at 5-8 in what has become a jampacked AFC. Risking Rodgers, who is 40, coming off a torn Achilles a mere few months ago is something the QB has said wouldn't "make a ton of sense," especially if New York was mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

New York has until Wednesday to activate Rodgers to the main roster. If not, he cannot be activated at all this season. Of course, the Jets could activate him before then but not play him versus Washington.

Rodgers has been practicing since late November when his 21-day window opened.