Seattle Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams released a statement apologizing to an independent concussion doctor for his sideline outburst during Monday Night Football.

"First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG. You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way," Adams wrote in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday.

"Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn't myself in that moment. You're a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing player's health is essential. Much respect to you!"

Adams made his return from a near-13-month absence in Monday's game against the New York Giants. But less than five minutes into the contest, the three-time Pro Bowler suffered a concussion.

The injury occurred when Adams took a knee to the helmet while trying to tackle Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Adams stayed down for a few seconds after the collision and then struggled to stand up on his own. He was helped off the field and taken into the medical tent on Seattle's sideline.

After Adams emerged from the medical tent, the TV broadcast captured him being held back by team employees as he yelled at an independent neurologist appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

Adams then went back to Seattle's locker room and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Here’s Jamal Adams reacting to the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game: pic.twitter.com/ygzJ8dtWhH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Wednesday that the NFL is considering discipline against Adams for the incident.

Adams, 27, was playing in his first game since Sept. 12, 2022, due to a torn quadriceps tendon. Ahead of his return, Adams opened up about how he was in a "dark place" following the injury and that he contemplated retirement.