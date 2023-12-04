Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle injury vs. Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 04: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 04, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an apparent lower leg injury in Monday's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars ruled it an ankle injury and deemed his return questionable.

QB Trevor Lawrence has an ankle injury and his return is questionable. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 5, 2023

After the game, the initial diagnosis seemed to be an ankle sprain with Lawrence set to undergo an MRI test on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, citing sources.

The initial diagnosis for #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is an ankle sprain, per sources. He'll have an MRI on Tuesday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2023

With just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Lawrence stepped back to throw but had his ankle stepped on by left tackle Walker Little. His right leg then bent back awkwardly as he fell to the ground.

Trevor Lawrence was helped off the field after suffering an ankle injury on this play. #CINvsJAX pic.twitter.com/1cMH9k6l1t — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2023

The 24-year-old attempted to get back on his feet but couldn't, slamming his helmet on the ground as he got down on one knee.

He ended up being helped to the locker room, evidently walking gingerly as EverBank Stadium fell silent.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence slams the ground and his helmet after injuring his ankle getting it stepped on. He’s being helped off the field by 2 trainers. Entire stadium went silent. pic.twitter.com/tF9wTehhlu — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 5, 2023

Lawrence had completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and no picks prior to the injury.

C.J. Beathard is the only other active QB on the Jacksonville roster and replaced Lawrence.